Monday sets the stage for IMEX America ‘25  in Las Vegas

Opening doors and minds at smart Monday, the day before IMEX on October 6

The power and potential of the global events community shone through in the education, new connections, and conversations at Smart Monday, powered by MPI today.

The dedicated day of learning, held the day before IMEX America, October 7-9, saw North American and international planners, including corporate and association professionals, turn up in big numbers to understand what’s really happening in the US and global events market, and how to manage some of the event challenges they all have in common.

Many commented on how reassuring it was to hear about positive impacts and business growth, in many cases contrary to preconceptions.

Opening the door to connections

MPI keynote Rob Lawless said: “Events are where doors open, ideas spread, lives change, and friendships are born. The solutions we need don’t always come from Google—sometimes they come from a single conversation with a stranger.”

“You’re not just opening doors—you’re designing the spaces where those doors even exist,” he concluded.

Liz Latham, Club Ichi founder and speaker at Corporate Focus, talked enthusiastically about designing events to drive different kinds of engagement—cognitive, behavioral and emotional.

She explained: “With 95% of purchasing decisions based on emotions, it’s important to consider what emotions you want to create with your events. When done in the right way, you can create powerful emotional connections.”

The program at Association Focus, created by the ASAE and sponsored by San Jose, was designed to help planners adapt to uncertainty. Many attendees in the room discussed how they were having to plan further ahead and learn more from others to approach the future with greater assurance and confidence.

Attendee Sydney Healey from Sound Planning Meetings & Events summed up Smart Monday: “Every session feels relevant to what’s happening right now. The content evolves as fast as the industry does. Free, high-quality education days matter more than ever. Budgets are tight, and this kind of access is a real gift.”

IMEX America begins tomorrow, Oct 7-9 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. Doors will open at 9.30 am

eTurboNews will be exhibiting at Stand E1325