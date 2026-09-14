Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid toured Arabian Travel Market 2026 in Dubai, examining advances in artificial intelligence, smart mobility, and sustainable tourism. His visit underscored the UAE’s drive to strengthen its global travel leadership as Dubai’s visitor economy recovers and the industry looks toward the technologies shaping travel through 2040 worldwide.

The four-day industry event is examining how artificial intelligence, smart mobility and sustainability could reshape global travel by 2040.

DUBAI, 14 September 2026 — His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited Arabian Travel Market on Monday as Dubai sought to reinforce its role as a global tourism centre and build momentum in a sector recovering from regional disruption.

Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the 33rd edition of the trade exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and other senior officials.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the exhibition’s programme and its role in connecting tourism authorities, airlines, hotel operators, technology companies and investors.

During the tour, the Dubai Ruler visited stands representing Kuwait Airways, Bahrain, Qatar Airways, Qatar, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways and Spain.

He also stopped at exhibits operated by Minor Hotels, STORY Hospitality, Marriott Bonvoy and IHG Hotels & Resorts, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office.

The technologies presented included artificial-intelligence applications, digital travel services, smart-mobility systems and initiatives designed to create more sustainable tourism experiences.

Arabian Travel Market | Travel & Tourism Trade Show Arabian Travel Market is an international travel trade show unlocking business potential within the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals.

“The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for travel and tourism,” Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that Dubai was pursuing a strategy based on innovation, openness, international partnerships and the quality of the visitor experience.

He described Arabian Travel Market as a platform through which industry leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators could identify opportunities and improve the competitiveness of the tourism sector.

Technology takes centre stage

Sheikh Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market as Dubai targets tourism recovery and innovation

Running from 14 to 17 September, Arabian Travel Market 2026 is being held under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology.” Its conference programme is focused on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, changing traveller expectations, destination resilience, smart mobility and sustainable growth.

The dates were moved from the event’s originally announced May schedule. The official registration portal confirms that existing registrations remain valid for the rescheduled September exhibition.

Dubai’s tourism authority is participating alongside more than 115 co-exhibitors from the emirate’s hospitality, aviation, attractions and destination-management sectors. It is also hosting more than 300 travel-trade professionals from over 40 countries.

The event takes place as Dubai’s visitor economy shows signs of improvement following disruption to regional travel earlier in 2026. The emirate received approximately 869,000 international overnight visitors in August, its highest monthly total since February, taking arrivals during the first eight months of the year to 6.97 million.

Hotel occupancy recovered from 36 per cent in March to 66 per cent in August, while hotels recorded 21.61 million occupied room nights between January and August, according to Dubai tourism data released for the opening of ATM. The Dubai Government earlier introduced an AED2.5 billion support package for tourism, hospitality and entertainment businesses affected by the disruption.

That recovery follows a record 2025, when Dubai welcomed 19.59 million international overnight visitors. Dubai International Airport handled a record 95.2 million passengers that year and was forecast to receive 99.5 million in 2026,

Tourism also remains an important contributor to the wider UAE economy. The World Travel & Tourism Council estimates that the sector generated $68.5 billion in UAE gross domestic product in 2025, while international visitor spending reached $56.9 billion. Across the Middle East, tourism’s economic contribution grew 5.3 per cent, outpacing the global industry average of 4.1 per cent, according to the WTTC’s 2026 economic-impact research.

Against that backdrop, this year’s Arabian Travel Market is serving both as a showcase for emerging technology and as a venue for rebuilding demand, strengthening commercial partnerships, and discussing how destinations can respond more effectively to future disruption.