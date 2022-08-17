Mohahlaula Airlines to launch Johannesburg to Lesotho flight

Currently, Johannesburg-based Airlink is the only carrier offering air service between Johannesburg and Maseru

Lesotho airline scheduled to be launched within a year is planning to start a scheduled commercial flight between Maseru, Lesotho and Johannesburg, South Africa as its initial route.

Mohahlaula Airlines holds an airline operating certificate (AOC) which allows it to launch a full commercial air service out of Maseru, and eventually expand its scheduled routes to other destinations in South Africa and neighboring countries.

There is a strong demand for scheduled air service between Johannesburg and Maseru, driven mostly by business travelers, but also having a major tourism potential.

According to Mohahlaula Airlines CEO, Phafane Nkotsi, the company is excited to announce its plans to launch a commercial airline in 2023.

Phafane Nkotsi is a major business owner whose Bohlokoa Enterprises is based in Lesotho. Aside from launching Mohahlaula Airlines, Nkotsi’s company took part in establishing one of the largest commercial chicken broiler farms in Lesotho, and has subsidiaries in construction, consulting, and Information Technology.

After the collapse of Maluti Sky in 2017, Mohahlaula Airlines is the local first Lesotho-based air carrier that not only will connect its residents to business and leisure opportunities outside Lesotho, but also offers employment opportunities for Lesotho residents seeking careers in aviation.

Mohahlaula Airlines also announced that it will be establishing an Aviation Training Organization (ATO) early next year 2023 in order to assist local residents, aspiring careers in aviation, with professional training.