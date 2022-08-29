Mobile Gaming Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 16.7% CAGR From 2023 To 2032

The Mobile Gaming Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period, 2023 – 2032.

Due to the projected shift in gamers away from pre-installed games and consoles to games on tablets and smartphones, the global mobile games market will experience significant growth during the forecast period. Online gaming on mobile platforms will lose ground to online gaming on computers.

The increased use of tablets and smartphones has made internet access more accessible, opening up many opportunities for game and application developers in the mobile gaming market. Mobile games and app developers rely on three revenue streams to make a living: in-game purchases, game purchases, and advertising. Mobile game developers will face challenges over the forecast period due to the low monetization rate of gamers. Only a small percentage of gamers will pay for full versions of their games.

The mobile games market segment can be based on operating systems and devices. The market can be divided into tablets and smartphones based on the devices. Mobile games are developed on Android, iOS, or Windows OS. Android OS is the most popular platform for game downloads. However, iOS is expected to generate more revenue due to the paid nature of both apps and games.

In terms of both growth potential and monetization, the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico will be lucrative markets for online mobile gaming. Over the forecast period, gamers are expected to surge in the Asia Pacific. Europe and Middle East regions will also see high growth potential.

Drivers

Smartphone and tablet penetration is increasing

Technology advancements and smartphone penetration have played a significant role in a rapidly developing industry. Smartphones play an essential role in the growth of the global gaming industry. Online gaming has become more accessible thanks to faster internet access, especially in emerging economies. Indian Media & Entertainment is worth $24 billion, and gaming is one of the fastest-growing sectors. India is one of the top five countries for mobile gaming. Because of its unlimited potential and the ability to be downloaded free of charge, the Free-to-Play pricing model is famous for mobile games. This allows players to try the game without committing money or time. It also helps to increase revenues.

Restraints

Paid games and psychological effects

Mobile games can be addictive. Studies have shown that they can cause people to become more aware of their surroundings and increase aggression and violence. A paid version model is another factor that can limit and inhibit mobile gaming growth. The user pays either a one-time or recurring fee to access the app. Subscription models can generate recurring revenue for companies but are not the preferred model by most users.

Key Market Trends

Android Platform Expected To Hold A Significant Market Share Because of the popularity of mobile games on android, mobile gaming has seen a significant increase in scale. Instagram, Facebook, and Netflix have started showing Android mobile games before iOS to make them more appealing to their users.

Netflix began rolling out mobile video games for Android subscribers in November 2021. The app offers games, “Stranger Things: 1984,” “Stranger Things 3: The Game,” and “Shooting Hoops.”

Recent Developments

June 2022 – Marmalade Game Studio announces that JUMANJI The Curse Returns, its mobile title, is now available on the Nintendo eShopTM Nintendo SwitchTM. This will make it accessible to millions more gamers.

May 2021- OnMobileGlobal Limited has launched Challenges Arena, a new B2B gaming product. This single destination offers casual challenges and a unique gamified gaming experience.

Key Market Segments

Type

Console Game

Online Game

Application

Entertainment

Education

Electronic Sports

Key Market Players included in the report:

Tencent

EA

Zynga

King

Take-Two

Sony

Baidu

Alibaba

Facebook

Foxconn

Glu

Nintendo

Bandai Namoco

Ubisoft

Sega

Supercell

Rovio

Taito

Frozen Star Studios

Hipster Whale

