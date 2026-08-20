A company can build houses in a community without ever truly becoming part of it. But being part of a community means showing up when needs arise, supporting local organizations, and investing in the people who live there long after construction ends.

Sometimes that impact looks less like a grand development and more like restocking shelves at a neighborhood pantry when donations slow and demand rises.

That broader sense of responsibility has become part of the identity of GL Homes under the leadership of Misha Ezratti. Beyond building homes and neighborhoods across South Florida, the company has developed a philanthropic presence that reaches into the communities surrounding its developments.

Through charitable initiatives, nonprofit partnerships, and long-term community support efforts, Misha Ezratti and GL Homes have positioned themselves not simply as builders, but as active participants in improving quality of life throughout the region.

For GL Homes, success extends beyond homes sold or communities opened. It also includes the relationships built, the organizations supported, and the lasting impact created across South Florida communities.

A Culture of Giving Rooted in Leadership

At GL Homes, philanthropy is not treated as a separate initiative from the business. It is embedded in how the company defines leadership and long-term success, starting with Misha Ezratti.

As president of GL Homes, Misha Ezratti plays an active role in shaping the company’s community investment strategy, but his involvement extends far beyond planning or oversight. He is regularly present in the same spaces where GL Homes’ philanthropic work takes place, working alongside employees and nonprofit partners rather than observing from a distance.

That hands-on approach was on full display during a volunteer effort with Feeding South Florida in Boynton Beach, where Misha Ezratti and his wife, Jessica, joined GL Homes team members to help prepare meals for seniors facing food insecurity. The effort supported a growing need across the region, where rising food costs and increased demand have placed additional pressure on local food banks.

For Misha Ezratti, participation in initiatives like these reflects a broader philosophy that giving back only works when it is active and consistent. Through GL Homes Philanthropy, the company focuses on addressing hunger, supporting children and youth, and helping individuals experiencing homelessness transition into stability.

That philosophy is reinforced by the presence of GL Homes employees who regularly volunteer alongside leadership, turning philanthropy into a shared responsibility rather than a top-down directive.

While Misha Ezratti helps guide the company’s long-term giving strategy, his visible involvement in community efforts signals that engagement is expected at every level of the organization.

In practice, GL Homes’ culture of giving is built on participation, with leadership helping set the tone by showing up where the need is most immediate.

Key Causes and Community Partnerships

Misha Ezratti and GL Homes: Strengthening South Florida’s Philanthropic Fabric

GL Homes and Misha Ezratti direct their philanthropic efforts across several core areas that reflect both the company’s priorities and the everyday needs of South Florida communities.

Rather than focusing on isolated donations, their approach is structured around long-term partnerships that address housing stability, food insecurity, education, and youth development.

One of the most visible areas of impact is housing access and stability. Through initiatives like the “Good Night’s Sleep” program, GL Homes supports individuals transitioning out of homelessness by providing essential household items needed to establish stability.

In partnership with organizations such as Gulfstream Goodwill Industries and The Lewis Center in Palm Beach County, the program supplies mattresses, furniture, kitchen essentials, and basic home goods that help turn empty spaces into livable homes.

GL Homes also sponsors The Lord’s Place Meal Mobile program, which delivers more than 1,000 meals each month across Riviera Beach and Belle Glade while connecting individuals to critical social services.

Food insecurity is another central focus of GL Homes philanthropy. The company works with regional organizations including Feeding South Florida, Feeding Southwest Florida (Harry Chapin Food Bank), and St. Matthew’s House to support ongoing hunger relief efforts. This includes volunteer participation, food distribution support, and community-based fundraising efforts designed to strengthen local food systems and meet rising demand.

Youth and education programs represent a third pillar of GL Homes’ community investment. Through its “Passion for Playgrounds” initiative, the company has built and donated playgrounds to nonprofit organizations across Florida since 2017, creating safe spaces for children to play and develop.

GL Homes also partners with Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the state, including serving as a title sponsor of holiday gift drives across multiple counties. In addition, the company participates in workforce development and career exposure programs such as Career City in Broward County, helping students explore real-world job opportunities, along with internship programs that provide hands-on experience for college students pursuing careers in fields like engineering and construction.

Taken together, these efforts reflect a broader commitment to the South Florida community that extends beyond financial support. Across nearly 2,000 Florida-based nonprofit partnerships, GL Homes and Misha Ezratti have built a consistent presence in programs that address both immediate needs and long-term opportunity.

For GL Homes, each initiative reinforces the same underlying belief: strong communities are built not only through development, but through sustained investment in the people who live there.

Volunteering, Showing Up for the Community

For GL Homes and Misha Ezratti, philanthropy is defined by presence as much as giving. The company’s approach centers on showing up in person and working alongside the organizations it supports, rather than engaging from a distance.

At Feeding South Florida in Boynton Beach, GL Homes volunteers have helped prepare meals for seniors facing food insecurity, joining day-to-day operations on the ground. During a separate effort at the Choice Pantry, the company provided a $5,000 donation to help restock shelves during a period of reduced summer supply, paired with outreach to encourage additional community support.

For Misha Ezratti, that hands-on involvement sets the tone internally. His participation in volunteer efforts reinforces that community engagement is not limited to funding or oversight, but is part of how GL Homes shows up in practice.

Across these efforts, the focus remains consistent: long-term relationships with nonprofit partners built through repeated involvement, not one-time appearances.

Why South Florida, Why Now

South Florida’s rapid growth has brought both opportunity and strain. As population increases and housing costs rise, more families are turning to local nonprofits for support with basic needs like food security and stable housing.

In this environment, philanthropy has become less about occasional giving and more about sustained response to evolving community pressure points.

GL Homes and Misha Ezratti have focused their efforts on meeting those needs where they are most immediate. During the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, nineteen GL Homes volunteers worked a kitchen shift at Feeding South Florida in Boynton Beach, preparing and assembling more than 1,000 meals for low-income families across Broward and Palm Beach counties. The effort reflected a broader pattern of hands-on involvement tied directly to community demand.

That same responsiveness extends to housing and homelessness initiatives. GL Homes partners with organizations including The Lord’s Place, Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, and Gulfstream Goodwill Industries to support individuals and families transitioning into stability, reinforcing the company’s focus on addressing foundational needs as South Florida continues to change.

The Ripple Effect of Responsible Development

GL Homes’ philanthropic work ultimately circles back to the same principle that drives its development approach: communities are defined by what surrounds them, not just what is built within them.

That perspective links construction directly to community investment. When GL Homes and Misha Ezratti support nonprofits focused on housing stability, food access, and youth development, those efforts extend the impact of the neighborhoods they create and reinforce the conditions that help communities thrive beyond move-in day.

It is a mindset that treats development as part of a larger ecosystem. The same long-term planning that shapes GL Homes communities is reflected in its partnerships across South Florida, where the goal is not just immediate support, but lasting stability for families and residents.

Under Misha Ezratti’s leadership, that alignment between building and giving reinforces a consistent message: strong neighborhoods are sustained not only by homes and infrastructure, but by the community networks that surround them.

These ongoing investments in local nonprofits, volunteer efforts, and long-term partnerships reflect a belief that strong regions are built through both development and civic responsibility. For GL Homes, supporting Florida’s well-being is not separate from building in the region; it is part of the same long-term commitment to the communities it helps create.

As Florida continues to grow and change, that sustained engagement from Misha Ezratti and GL Homes will remain central to how the company defines its role in the region, not only as a homebuilder, but as a lasting presence in the communities it helps shape.