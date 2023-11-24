Casino in Vietnam: Ministry Plans for $2.2 Billion Tourist Resort

The Ministry of Planning and Investment proposed a $2.18 billion tourist complex, including a casino, in Quang Ninh Province of Vietnam. The proposal was submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration.

The Quang Ninh People’s Committee proposed constructing a premium tourist destination in Van Yen village, Van Don district, spanning 245 hectares. The project, requiring $2.18 billion in initial capital, aims to finish by the third quarter of 2032 within a nine-year construction period. If approved, it will operate for 70 years.

The casino planned for Van Don will be one of the two in Vietnam allowed to cater to Vietnamese citizens, following a policy established in 2016. Initially proposed by the Quang Ninh authority in late 2018 during a government conference, the Van Don project gained traction.

In July, the Quang Ninh People’s Committee revealed intentions to initiate the bidding process by the end of 2023, pending government approval.

The complex is forecasted to yield an average annual after-tax profit of VND8.16 trillion and break even after 32.8 years of operation. Over 70 years, it’s estimated to contribute VND228,000 billion to the state budget and generate around 6,000 job opportunities.