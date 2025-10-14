Minister Radegonde Meets Newly Appointed Members of the Seychelles Tourism Academy Governing Board

The Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, met with the newly appointed Governing Board of the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA) on Thursday, 9th October 2025, marking their first official engagement since taking office.

Held at Botanical House, the meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, and the Director General for Human Resources and Administration, Mrs. Jenifer Sinon, who represented the parent ministry overseeing STA, the Director for STA, Mr. Richard Mathiot, and STA’s Deputy Director, Ms. Brigitte Joubert.

The session provided an opportunity to welcome the new members, introduce them to one another, and give an overview of the Academy’s current priorities, achievements, and challenges. Updates highlighted recent infrastructural improvements, including the redevelopment of the current demo kitchen and upgrades to the language laboratory.

The Governing Board also received a briefing on academic matters, covering student enrolment, curriculum development, and programme delivery. Particular emphasis was placed on the current Advanced Diploma in Hospitality Management (ADHM) programme, conducted in partnership with Shannon College, which is now welcoming its final cohort of Seychellois students. Discussions also addressed the new STA programmes and new international collaborations aimed at expanding scholarship opportunities and promoting academic exchanges.

The importance of industry partnerships was emphasised, not only to provide practical training for students but also to keep lecturers connected to global hospitality standards and practices.

Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, commented, “The Board is instrumental in forging the relationships that will enable the Academy to continue advancing its mission.”

Minister Radegonde expressed appreciation for the diverse expertise and experience of the newly appointed members, emphasising their active participation in ensuring STA fulfils its mandate of producing a highly skilled and service-driven workforce.

“My expectations are for the academy to deliver quality manpower for our tourism industry. While progress has been made, more remains to be done. The Governing Board has an important role to play in helping us achieve this goal,” the Minister stated.

The Minister also thanked the outgoing Board for their contributions over the past three years, which have helped align STA more closely with international standards.

The new Governing Board officially began its three-year mandate on 1st October 2025 and is expected to reconvene in the coming weeks to develop its work plan in close collaboration with the Ministry and the Academy’s management team.