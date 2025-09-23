Jamaica’s premier tourism trade show, JAPEX (Jamaica Product Exchange), officially opened on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, with an enthusiastic welcome to international tourism professionals representing 28 countries across Latin America, Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.

JAPEX has played a pivotal role as Jamaica’s leading business generator for the tourism sector since 1990. The two-day event serves as a vital platform for tourism buyers and suppliers to discuss enhancing Jamaica’s tourism experience and reinforcing the island’s leadership position in the Caribbean tourism sector.

“JAPEX is more than a trade show – it is a family gathering of tourism leaders and stakeholders united by our shared passion for travel,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, during his opening remarks. “This is the heart of JAPEX – creating partnerships, strengthening networks, and putting Jamaica firmly in the spotlight as a destination of choice.”

Upgrades, new hotel developments, cultural experiences, and signature events. Attendees will have opportunities to experience Jamaica’s unique culture through music, cuisine, and the renowned warmth of Jamaican hospitality.

Minister Bartlett emphasized the nation’s commitment to building a tourism sector that is “not only strong and resilient, but also sustainable, inclusive, and innovative.” The business connections forged during JAPEX are expected to help Jamaica welcome more visitors, generate greater opportunities for local communities, and maintain the island’s status as one of the world’s most vibrant destinations.

“International delegates from across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East will engage in networking sessions and business meetings designed to strengthen existing partnerships and forge new relationships within the Caribbean tourism market,” said Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

The event organizers encourage all participants to embrace the spirit of “One Love” – Jamaica’s iconic philosophy – as they connect, collaborate, and develop partnerships that will benefit the broader Caribbean tourism industry.

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition. In 2025, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #13 Best Honeymoon Destination, #11 Best Culinary Destination, and #24 Best Cultural Destination in the World. In 2024, Jamaica was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named the JTB the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 17th straight year.

Jamaica earned six Travvy Awards, including a gold for ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’ and silver for ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’. The destination also received bronze recognition for ‘Best Destination – Caribbean’, ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’, and ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean’. Additionally, Jamaica received a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 12th time.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions, and accommodations in Jamaica, go to the JTB's Website at www.visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, X, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog at www.visitjamaica.com/blog/