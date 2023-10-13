Minister Bartlett to Participate in UNWTO General Assembly

This session will mark the first staging in the post COVID-19 era, with all of the approximately 159 member states slated to attend the General Assembly, which is the supreme organization of the UNWTO. Its ordinary sessions are held every two years and are attended by delegates representing the Full and Associate Members.

The General Assembly will entail several sessions, and focus on numerous topics, including: Tourism and Sustainability; Investment; Tourism and Competitiveness; Education; and Redesigning Tourism for the Future.

“As we enter the post-COVID-19 era it is crucial that all UNWTO member states meet to examine the state of the industry and plot the way forward as we strive to maintain the robust recovery and growth of the global tourism industry in the aftermath of the pandemic. Therefore, this session of the General Assembly is quite timely, and I look forward to very fruitful discussions,” noted Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett.

Minister Bartlett’s trip comes on the heels of Jamaica being elected to serve on the UNWTO Executive Council from 2023-2027 alongside Colombia.

The decision was made during the 68th UNWTO Commission for the Americas Meeting (CAM) held in Quito, Ecuador in June. The Executive Council is a highly esteemed body and is responsible for the management and implementation of strategic decisions carried out by the UNWTO.

“As an Executive Council member we will seek to capitalize on the opportunity provided by the General Assembly to contribute to the discourse on the most pressing issues affecting the tourism industry by adding our voice as one of the most tourism-dependent nations in the world as we seek to build resilience and foster sustainable development,” Minister Bartlett added.

Minister Bartlett is slated to return to the island on October 22, 2023.