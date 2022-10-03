Minister Bartlett to participate in public-private panel discussion

Jamaica Tourism Minister will today join other Caribbean Ministers of Tourism and key industry players in a private-public partnership panel.

Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett will discuss today (October 3) intra-Caribbean air connectivity, multi-destination marketing, and public policies for labor and employment, among other industry business matters.

The panel discussion is one of the signature events of the 40th edition of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace, being held from October 3-5 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Other panelists include Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Transport, Cayman Islands and Chairman, Caribbean Tourism Organization CTO); Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture & Information, St Lucia; Adam Stewart, Chairman, Sandals Resorts International (SIA) and President, Sandals Foundation; and Brad Dean, CEO, Discover PR.

Mr. Bartlett said:

“I look forward to participating in these critical discussions as we prepare for the future of tourism and improve the region’s tourism product.”

He also noted that he anticipates the discussions will provide “useful problem-solving outcomes that will position the region’s tourism industry to be more resilient and in a better position to recover from natural disasters and pandemic-like situations that may face us in the future.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, October 4, Jamaica Tourism Minster Bartlett will provide updates on Jamaica’s arrivals and airlift as well as a primary focus on tourism resilience, including his support of Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness’ call for the official designation of World Tourism Resilience Day on February 17 annually. Given the recent hurricanes impacting the region, Minister’s advocacy for tourism resilience will be especially topical.

Hundreds of buyers from 26 territories have converged on Puerto Rico for the highly anticipated Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which was last held in person in Nassau in late January 2020, two months before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down borders and travel. The 2021 version last May was virtual.

Minister Bartlett left the island last Friday, September 30, and is to return on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

