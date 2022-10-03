Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Destination Government News Hospitality Industry Jamaica Meetings (MICE) News People Tourism Travel Wire News

Minister Bartlett to participate in public-private panel discussion

56 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Add Comment
4 min read
Bartlett 2022
Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica Minister of Tourism - image courtesy of Jamaica Ministry of Tourism
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Jamaica Tourism Minister will today join other Caribbean Ministers of Tourism and key industry players in a private-public partnership panel.

Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett will discuss today (October 3) intra-Caribbean air connectivity, multi-destination marketing, and public policies for labor and employment, among other industry business matters.

The panel discussion is one of the signature events of the 40th edition of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace, being held from October 3-5 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Other panelists include Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Transport, Cayman Islands and Chairman, Caribbean Tourism Organization CTO); Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture & Information, St Lucia; Adam Stewart, Chairman, Sandals Resorts International (SIA) and President, Sandals Foundation; and Brad Dean, CEO, Discover PR.

Mr. Bartlett said:

“I look forward to participating in these critical discussions as we prepare for the future of tourism and improve the region’s tourism product.”

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

He also noted that he anticipates the discussions will provide “useful problem-solving outcomes that will position the region’s tourism industry to be more resilient and in a better position to recover from natural disasters and pandemic-like situations that may face us in the future.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, October 4, Jamaica Tourism Minster Bartlett will provide updates on Jamaica’s arrivals and airlift as well as a primary focus on tourism resilience, including his support of Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness’ call for the official designation of World Tourism Resilience Day on February 17 annually. Given the recent hurricanes impacting the region, Minister’s advocacy for tourism resilience will be especially topical.

Hundreds of buyers from 26 territories have converged on Puerto Rico for the highly anticipated Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which was last held in person in Nassau in late January 2020, two months before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down borders and travel. The 2021 version last May was virtual.

Minister Bartlett left the island last Friday, September 30, and is to return on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

More news about Jamaica
Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Linda Hohnholz has been writing and editing articles since the start of her working career. She has applied this innate passion to such places as Hawaii Pacific University, Chaminade University, the Hawaii Children's Discovery Center, and now TravelNewsGroup.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly