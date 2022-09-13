Minister Bartlett to Attend High-Level CTO Meeting in Cayman

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, is now in the Cayman Islands for a series of high-level engagements.

Mr. Bartlett to Participate in Caribbean Aviation Day Panel Discussion

These engagements include the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Business Meeting and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Caribbean Aviation Day Event. The 24-member CTO is regarded as the Caribbean’s tourism development agency comprising Dutch, English, French and Spanish territories and agencies from both the public and private sectors. Mr. Bartlett believes the meeting comes at a very crucial time in the recovery process for the region.

Minister Bartlett says: “The CTO Business Meeting which is being hosted in the Cayman Islands is very important for the region at this time as recovering from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic requires all Caribbean tourism partners working together to rebuild stronger and to ensure that our destinations are more resilient.”

He stressed the need for unity of purpose in the recovery effort. “Each tourist destination has its own goals but in many global markets, the Caribbean is seen as one and only through ‘coopetition,’ collaborating while competing, are we going to achieve regional growth objectives,” Minister Bartlett added.

The conference is the first major in-person event for the CTO since the onset of COVID-19. In addition to attending the Board of Directors Meeting, the Council of Ministers Meeting and the CTO Annual General Meeting, Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett will also participate with other Ministers in IATA Caribbean Aviation Day activities tomorrow, September 14.

Minister Bartlett, who left the island today (September 13), said:

“We’re looking forward to the IATA Caribbean Aviation Day as it will bring together key players who are essential to us growing tourism through multi-destination packages that will offer international travelers a real Caribbean experience on their vacation.”

Minister Bartlett will also participate in a special panel discussion on Multi-Destination Tourism as part of the day’s activities. He noted that he will take the opportunity to continue to push for the establishment of a multi-destination framework in the region, for which he has long advocated.

“Establishing a multi-destination arrangement will require that willingness and commitment on the part of countries across the region to coordinate marketing, product development and investment strategies as one region, while continuing to develop their unique attractions,” he said.

“Crucial to this process is dialogue, therefore this discussion will be very timely and I look forward to participating in this important initiative as we seek to move the process forward,” Minister Bartlett added.

The agenda also includes a discussion on: “Challenges and Priorities for Air Transport in The Caribbean.” There will also be a session on: “Transforming Regional Connectivity: The Role of the Private Sector in Financing Intra-Regional Travel.”

Participants in the Caribbean Aviation Day activities will include top management of the airline and tourist industry in the region, as well as government ministers, aeronautical authorities, international aviation experts, members of the diplomatic corps, media, among others.

Minister Bartlett, who is being accompanied by Director of Tourism, Donovan White, is slated to return to the island on September 16, 2022.

