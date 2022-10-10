Minister Bartlett to attend 28th FCAA Cruise Conference

Jamaica Minister of Tourism is set to participate in several high-level meetings with major players in the cruise tourism industry.

The Hon. Edmund Bartlett will be attending the 28th Annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference, which will be held in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic, from October 11-14, 2022.

Minister Bartlett expressed that “cruise tourism is a fast-growing component of the tourism industry” and that he is looking forward to the takeaways from the conference. He also noted that “the event is timely as the cruise industry is experiencing a strong recovery after being at a standstill for some time due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Speaking to the interaction and networking opportunities that the conference will provide, Mr. Bartlett said, “it will serve to bolster existing partnerships and establish solid networks that should lead to profitable opportunities for Jamaica’s post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery,” and “place us in a better position to capitalize on cruise tourism moving forward.”

The tourism minister has always stressed that cruise tourism is an integral part of Jamaica’s tourism product and an important driver in terms of visitor arrivals and expenditure.

While at the conference, Minister Bartlett will meet with various cruise executives, including Josh Weinstein, President & CEO and Chief Climate Officer, Carnival Corporation; Christine Duffy, President, Carnival Cruise Line; John Padgett, President, Princess Cruises; Michele M. Paige, CEO, FCAA; Richard Sasso, Chairman, MSC Cruises; Howard Sherman, President & CEO, Oceania Cruises; and Michael Bayley, President & CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

The FCAA Cruise Conference is the largest cruise convention and trade show in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central and South America. It is expected to be attended by over 60 cruise executives from more than 40 countries globally, as well as more than 500 representatives from various parts of the world.

The conference will feature a series of meetings and workshops covering topics such as Operating in a Post-Pandemic World and The New Reality of Shore Excursion Operations: Challenges and Opportunities, which are open to all Conference attendees.

Minister Bartlett leaves the island on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and returns on Friday, October 14, 2022.

