Minister Bartlett to Attend 2023 World Travel Market London

The leading global travel tradeshow will take place at the ExCel London from November 6 to 8, 2023.

In expressing his enthusiasm about the upcoming trip, Minister Bartlett said, “The World Travel Market is a crucial event for Jamaica’s tourism industry. With England being the leading European market for visitors to Jamaica, it offers us a golden opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships, explore new collaborations, and showcase our beautiful island to the world.”

World Travel Market London is recognized as the most influential travel and tourism gathering globally. This year’s WTM London event promises to be a significant platform for global travel and tourism professionals. It brings together travel experts, industry leaders, and government officials to discuss innovative ideas and strategies that will drive the industry forward. WTM London will welcome over 35,000 professionals from 184 countries, offering them inspiration, education, and valuable networking opportunities.

The tourism minister’s itinerary at WTM London is packed with activities aimed at advancing the interests of Destination Jamaica.

On the first day, he will participate in the WTM Ministers’ Summit, which is being held in association with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). The summit will provide a platform for discussions on key global travel and tourism issues.

Following the summit, Minister Bartlett will meet with senior representatives of the Spanish-owned Hospiten Group, operators of the private Hospiten medical facility in Montego Bay. The meeting with Vice President and CEO, Pedro Luis Cobiella Beauvais, and Corporate Commercial Communications and Marketing Director, Carlos Salazar Benítez, will explore opportunities for further collaboration in the medical tourism sector.

Minister Bartlett will also take part in the ‘Jamaica is the Number One Destination’ Trade & Media Event, before concluding the evening with his attendance at the Global Travel Hall of Fame, where leaders in the travel and tourism industry will be honored for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

On day two, Minister Bartlett will have a bilateral meeting with the Hon. Nabeela Tunis, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. Both Ministers will discuss strategies to deepen tourism partnerships between the Caribbean and Africa. The African market of 1.3 billion people is being eyed as the next big source market for tourists to Jamaica as the industry seeks to diversify beyond traditional markets in North America and Europe.

Additionally, the tourism minister will participate in a Panel Discussion at the WTM Discovery Stage, contributing his insights on trends and innovations in the sector. He will also meet with major travel partners, including the TUI Group’s Sebastian Ebel, CEO, and David Burling, CEO of Markets & Airlines as well as Blue Diamond Resorts’ Jordi Pelfort, President, and Jürgen Stütz, SVP Sales & Marketing.

The final day of activities will see Minister Bartlett engaging in media interviews and press events geared at highlighting Jamaica’s continued commitment to developing and offering a unique and competitive tourism product.

“WTM London brings together travel professionals from across the globe, making it the ideal platform for us to not only highlight our world-class offerings but also to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the travel sector. Our participation reinforces Jamaica’s commitment to providing memorable travel experiences to visitors from around the world,” the tourism minister added.

Minister Bartlett is scheduled to return to Jamaica on Thursday, November 9, 2023.