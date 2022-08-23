Mining Equipment Market Size Is Projected to Surpass USD 151.28 Billion in 2028

The mining equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, from USD 114.64 Billion in 2021 to USD 151.28 Billion in 2028.

Many market opportunities are created by adopting robots and autonomous technology. Robotic technology has gained wide acceptance with the increasing complexity of mining Equipment operations. Exploitation activities are accelerated by the increasing demand for resources like iron, gold, and silver. Robotics solutions make it possible to extract resources much shorter time and with less effort. Mining Equipment companies are using driverless trucks to control their operations remotely.

Mining Equipment Market: Drivers

Market Growth Will Be Driven by Increasing Use of Electric Machinery in Underground Mining Equipment

Diesel engines are used in underground mining equipment to create noise, heat, and pollutants. This can lead to unfavorable working conditions. Proper ventilation is required when installing diesel-powered equipment. Adopting either electric mining Equipment or battery-operated equipment is a better option because there is no exhaust, and it has lower operating costs. The mining equipment provides safer working conditions. It solves the issue of underground mine ventilation.

Using batteries-powered underground loaders can produce cleaner air, lower noise levels, and less heat. High-energy batteries with high density can be used to continue underground mining Equipment. In underground conditions, the operator can operate in a comfortable and ergonomically designed cabin. It also provides easy and safe access to all service points. This ensures that miners are not at risk. Zero emissions also ensure lower ventilation costs.

Mining Equipment Market: Restraints

Trade of obsolete mining equipment to impact market growth

Modern mining equipment depends on investments in the mining equipment sector, which are affected by the global economic environment. South Africa, Argentina, and Peru, among others, prefer refurbished equipment because it is durable and can be maintained properly. This machinery can be sold in North America, Europe, and Latin America at a lower cost than new mining equipment technology. This export of old mining equipment is expected to hinder the sale of new machinery.

Market Key Trends:

Telematics is gaining popularity in the mining equipment

The mining equipment industry is expected to grow due to technological advancements and innovation. Automation, 3D imaging, plasma technology, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are just a few technologies that have revolutionized the mining equipment machinery industry. These machines are made from materials and technologies that can withstand extreme temperatures and pressure. High radiation and chemical substances can cause damage to the machine’s parts. These challenges are what market players are trying to address, and they are working on machines that can extract certain minerals or metals.

Telematics has been a game changer in the mining equipment Market. The fleet manager receives feedback from the IoT sensors, which helps to plan maintenance activities and lowers downtime caused by malfunctions. Companies are always looking to improve their processes in an ever-competitive environment. This has led to increased demand for automation in the mining equipment sector. Drones can be used to monitor and explore mines.

Recent development:

In September 2020: Sandvik’s AutoMine Concept vehicle was unveiled in September 2020. It is built on recent technologies and features new sensing capabilities and artificial intelligence. This will enhance mining operations. AutoMine Concept can perceive its environment and respond to it in 3D.

In July 2020: Komatsu announced in July 2020 that it would rebrand its underground and surface hard rock equipment and surface wheel loaders, as well as a new range of blast hole drills. This reflects the company’s focus on these areas.

Scope of the Report

Key Companies:

Caterpillar(BUCYRUS)

Komatsu

Liebherr

Hitachi

Terex Mining

Joy Global(P&H)

IZ-KARTEX(OMZ)

Taiyuan Heavy Industry

SANYI

Type

Mineral Processing Equipment

Surface Mining Equipment

Underground Mining Equipment

Mining Drills & Breakers

Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

Others

Application

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What are the top trends in the Global Mining Equipment Market?

Who is the leading player in the mining equipment market?

What will the Mining Equipment Market size be in 2031?

What region will dominate the global mining equipment market in 2022?

What are the main drivers for the growth in the mining equipment industry?

What is the Key Driver?

What applications can the Global mining equipment market be used for?

The company profile has been chosen?

