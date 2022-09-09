Mineta San José Airport now powered by 100% renewable energy

As of July 1, 2022, Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) upgraded to San José Clean Energy’s (SJCE) TotalGreen service for all City-owned buildings at the Airport. TotalGreen provides 100% percent renewable, emission-free energy from renewable sources such as sunlight and wind, thus completing one important goal of SJC’s Sustainability Management Plan.

SJC Airport Director John Aitken said, “Partnering with San José Clean Energy to power Mineta San José International Airport with 100% renewable electricity is the latest step we are taking to reduce the Airport’s carbon footprint as part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability”.

“We’re thrilled about the Airport’s decision to upgrade to our TotalGreen service,” said Lori Mitchell, Director of the Community Energy Department, which operates SJCE. “It shows their commitment to a clean energy future and helps advance the City’s ambitious goal to be carbon neutral by 2030.”

Upgrading to SJCE’s TotalGreen service is part of SJC’s overall Sustainability Management Plan, a platform for establishing SJC as global leader in environmental stewardship. The plan builds several initiatives around eight key dimensions: energy, water, waste, ground transportation, natural resources, social responsibility, sustainability governance and climate action.

In support of this plan and commitment, SJC has taken several important steps towards decarbonizing the future including:



• When SJC enrolled in SJCE’s GreenSource service in 2018, the renewable energy content in Airport buildings increased by 12% (33% to 45%) and carbon-free energy content increased by 11% (69% to 80%).



• In 2019, SJC received a brand-new fleet of 10 battery-electric, zero-emission buses that are used to transport passengers and their luggage between SJC’s parking lots, rental car center, and terminals. SJC’s deployment was the first of its kind for a California airport and among the largest deployments for a U.S. airport.



• In January 2020, SJC completed the first Sustainability Management Plan to serve as roadmap for reducing resource consumption, environmental impact, and greenhouse gas emissions while promoting social responsibility. One of the specific goals outlined in the Sustainability Management Plan was to make the switch to SJCE’s 100% TotalGreen option.



• To stay committed to the goals that were outlined in the 2020 Sustainability Management Plan, SJC secured the additional funding necessary to make the switch to SJCE’s TotalGreen service for FY 22-23.



• In 2020, SJC helped to setup a Food Donation Program between a local community pantry and Airport concessions.

In recognition of its sustainable environmental practices, Mineta San José International Airport was awarded the Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 1 Certification in 2021 by ACI-North America.

Airport Carbon Accreditation is the only global carbon management certification program for airports, providing a common framework for active carbon management with measurable goalposts, and recognizing the efforts of airports to reduce their carbon emissions through six levels of certification.



