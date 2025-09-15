Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

Miles and More and Marriott Bonvoy Status Match

September 15, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Miles & More, the Lufthansa Group’s loyalty program, and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel platform, are entering into a strategic partnership with immediate effect.

This LH and Marriott partnership will enable Miles & More members to earn up to 120 Miles & More Points per year for their frequent flyer status when staying at over 30 hotel brands at over 10,000 destinations within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio – in addition to the Points they already earn on flights.

The new partnership will allow more than 36 million Miles & More members to achieve or maintain their status more quickly. At the same time, they will benefit from the exclusive advantages of one of the world’s most extensive hotel loyalty programs without any additional qualifications – for example, Senators and HON Circle Members will automatically receive Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status.

