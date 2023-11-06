Airport News eTurboNews | eTN Italy Travel NewsBrief

Milan Bergamo: New Kaunas, Tirana, Rovaniemi Flights on Ryanair

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Milan Bergamo: New Kaunas, Tirana, Rovaniemi Flights on Ryanair, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Milan Bergamo Airport announced new routes and increased frequencies for winter 2023-2024 season.

Since October 31, Ryanair offers a two-weekly service from Milan Bergamo to Kaunas, Lithuania, with flights departing on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Connectivity to the Albanian capital of Tirana has been enhanced with a new double daily service, also operated by Ryanair since October 31.

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

And as of November 4, Milan Bergamo Airport has begun welcoming travellers to the magical winter wonderland of Rovaniemi in Finland.

Cabo Verde Airlines now also connects Milan Bergamo Airport to Sal Island in Cape Verde, each Saturday from November 4.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing