Milan Bergamo: New Kaunas, Tirana, Rovaniemi Flights on Ryanair

Milan Bergamo Airport announced new routes and increased frequencies for winter 2023-2024 season.

Since October 31, Ryanair offers a two-weekly service from Milan Bergamo to Kaunas, Lithuania, with flights departing on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Connectivity to the Albanian capital of Tirana has been enhanced with a new double daily service, also operated by Ryanair since October 31.

And as of November 4, Milan Bergamo Airport has begun welcoming travellers to the magical winter wonderland of Rovaniemi in Finland.

Cabo Verde Airlines now also connects Milan Bergamo Airport to Sal Island in Cape Verde, each Saturday from November 4.