Milan and Rome Flights Increase with Latam Airlines

Latam relaunched its commitment to Italy in the wake of the positive results obtained on the San Paolo-Rome route during the first year of activity of the route.

Starting next January, Latam will increase its frequencies on the San Paolo-Rome route from 3 to 5 per week, while on the San Paolo-Milan route will rise from 4 to 5 weekly flights.

Currently, the airline has carried 123,000 passengers between Brazil and Rome on the 338 flights operated in this period between the airports of Guarulhos and Fiumicino.

The route served by Boeing 777s had an average load factor of 91%.