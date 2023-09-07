Airline News Aviation News Brazil Travel Italy Travel Short News

Milan and Rome Flights Increase with Latam Airlines

Add Comment
9 hours ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Latam relaunched its commitment to Italy in the wake of the positive results obtained on the San Paolo-Rome route during the first year of activity of the route.

Starting next January, Latam will increase its frequencies on the San Paolo-Rome route from 3 to 5 per week, while on the San Paolo-Milan route will rise from 4 to 5 weekly flights.

Currently, the airline has carried 123,000 passengers between Brazil and Rome on the 338 flights operated in this period between the airports of Guarulhos and Fiumicino. 

The route served by Boeing 777s had an average load factor of 91%.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.
His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the
destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.
During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation
field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing