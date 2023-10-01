Short News China Travel Cultural Travel News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief

Qiansimen Bridge Turned into Pedestrian Street Amid Mid-Autumn Festival

Once more, the renowned Qiansimen Bridge in Chongqing, located in the southwest of China, has been transformed into a “pedestrian street” to welcome the influx of tourists arriving in the city for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays.

Chongqing, a major city in southwest China, celebrates a variety of festivals throughout the year, reflecting its rich cultural heritage and vibrant local traditions.

In the Mid-Autum (Moonpie) festival, usually held in September or early October, is a time for family gatherings. People enjoy mooncakes (a traditional pastry) and appreciate the full moon. The city often hosts various cultural events and performances during this time.

