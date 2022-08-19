Mid-air crash of 2 planes

During an attempted landing in Watsonville, California, two Cessna aircraft collided mid-air causing several fatalities.

So far it is known that 3 people were onboard one plane and a solitary pilot in another. The aircraft were both Cessnas, one a Cessna 152 and the other a Cessna 340.

No one on the ground was injured.

According to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), nobody on the ground was injured, but multiple deaths which have not yet been officially confirmed were reported.

The crash happened just before 3:00 pm California time near the city’s municipal airport.

One of planes went down into a field, while another hit an aircraft hangar at Watsonville Airport after falling to the ground following the crash. A photograph uploaded to the city of Watsonville’s official Twitter account showed wreckage strewn from a small plane outside the hangar.

A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday read: “A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, Calif., around 3 p.m. local time today.

“One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people were on board the Cessna 340. No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are to conduct an investigation into the incident.

