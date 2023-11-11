Michelin Star for Sankai By Nagaya at Bebek Hotel by The Stay

At a special ceremony held in Istanbul’s Zorlu Performing Arts Center, the Michelin Guide has awarded a Michelin Star to Sankai by Nagaya, located at Istanbul’s Bebek Hotel by The Stay.

Sankai by Nagaya has earned a coveted Michelin Star within just eight months of its debut, marking an extraordinary achievement as a restaurant situated in a hotel that blends global cuisine with locally sourced ingredients. Sankai also holds the distinction of being the first Michelin-starred Japanese omakase restaurant in Türkiye.

Created as a partnership between two-Michelin-starred chef Yoshizumi Nagaya and Bebek Hotel By The Stay, Sankai by Nagaya offers a unique culinary journey, combining sushi and traditional Japanese cuisine.