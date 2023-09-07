Minister Bartlett Hails Late Michael Campbell

The Minister described him as “a true stalwart in the transportation subsector of tourism and a man of impeccable character.”

Mr. Campbell, who died on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, founded the company in April 1973 with 15 vehicles and grew it to a fleet of some 1,600 vehicles to date, the largest on the island. Having developed an international reputation, for the past 13 years “Island” has been rated Jamaica’s Leading Car Rental Company and for the tenth year, as the “Caribbean’s Leading Independent Car Rental Company” by the World Travel Awards.

Michael Campbell

Minister Bartlett lauded Mr. Michael Campbell as “an innovator and a trendsetter,” who has brought a new dimension to the car rental industry with the establishment of the signature Island Car Rental Company “which today is one of the outstanding statements in ground transportation in the entire Caribbean.”

Mr. Bartlett spoke of the far-reaching reputation of the company, which, he said, stood out as a testament to its quality “and the excellence of the execution of the services that he and the awesome team that he’s been able to garner around him.” He underscored:

“The entire tourism family offers deep condolences to Mr. Campbell’s family, friends, and other loved ones.”

While lamenting that Mr. Campbell will be missed, Minister Bartlett said: “We will glory in the legacy that he left behind; a strong and enduring contribution in entrepreneurship and a deep and abiding commitment to Jamaica, the land he loved.”

Minister Bartlett added: “May his soul rest in peace and may light perpetual shine on him, and may his family take comfort in the fact that Michael lived a great life, served his country well, and is at peace with his Maker.”