Miami to host FIFA World Cup 2026

The governing body of international soccer, FIFA, announced today that Miami-Dade will be one of US hosts for FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches.

Local matches will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

FIFA 2026 World Cup will be held throughout North America, across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Miami was selected from 16 cities across the United States that submitted bids to host World Cup matches. Each city is expected to host up to six matches, with the exact schedule yet to be determined.

The Hard Rock Stadium was built to FIFA specifications, and has hosted several high-profile matches, including the highest grossing soccer match in North American history, El Clásico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, in 2017.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava:

“Miami-Dade is the ideal community to host the 2026 World Cup. Our residents hail from every corner of the world, creating a vibrant metropolitan area unlike any other in the United States. Soccer runs through the veins of our county. After years of collaboration with partners across the region, we couldn’t be more proud to welcome FIFA to Miami-Dade.”

Mayor of Miami Gardens Rodney Harris:

“Miami Gardens is proud to be hosting the FIFA 2026 World Cup, as it will now join the ranks of the many other world-class events, we have here in the beautiful City of Miami Gardens. We have a great partnership with the Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins, who have called our city home for many years, and are so excited FIFA has chosen our great city to host the event. The city is certainly looking forward to working with them to ensure the event’s success.”

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez:

“As the only urban area in America to host every major sport plus Formula 1, Miami has long established itself as international epicenter of sports and culture—and as one of the most diverse and vibrant areas in the world, I couldn’t be more excited to be hosting the world’s most popular sport on the world’s largest stage. World Cup 2026, welcome home.”

Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber:

“This is a great moment for our community. Not just because of the economic benefits, but also because it cements our status as one of the world’s premier destinations.”

David Whitaker, President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB):

“We’re honored that FIFA has chosen Miami to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Our GMCVB team, alongside the County and Hard Rock Stadium, as well as our hotel partners and community stakeholders, have worked tirelessly since 2017 through a very competitive process to bring the World Cup to Greater Miami and Miami Beach. We’re thrilled our very compelling bid – and unparalleled travel and tourism experience – have resulted in this day, and we look forward to welcoming the world in 2026.”

Tom Garfinkel, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium:

“We are thrilled that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Miami. The Hard Rock Stadium campus is a global entertainment destination reflective of the dynamic and international culture of Miami. This selection was a culmination of collaborative work from multiple stakeholders including Stephen Ross, Miami-Dade County officials and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. We are excited to showcase our community on a worldwide stage and deliver an amazing experience and best in class event for players and fans.”