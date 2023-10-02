Miami Beach Named North America’s Leading Beach Destination

Miami Beach is now officially “North America’s Leading Beach Destination” and “North America’s Leading City Destination” 2023.

These awards are testaments to the city’s established position as an international destination offering a celebrated arts + culture scene, Michelin-starred restaurants, iconic beaches and famous art deco architecture, and came from one of the industry’s most recognized and respected organizations, the World Travel Awards.

Miami Beach is now nominated for the “World’s Best” recognition in both categories as a result of their regional wins. Winners will be announced later this year.