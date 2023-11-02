Hotel News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief USA Travel News

MGM Resorts Partners with USO and American Airlines

23 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
MGM Resorts International announced that it teamed with USO and American Airlines for 13th Annual Salute to the Troops at Mandalay Bay.

MGM Resorts International will host the United Service Organizations (USO) Experience: Salute to the Troops, honoring more than 100 active-duty service members who have been injured in the line of duty beginning Friday, November 10.

In partnership with USO, American Airlines will fly these honored guests and their families to Las Vegas for an extended holiday weekend, with MGM Resorts providing accommodations, meals, entertainment and other amenities free of charge.

Now in its 13th year, the five-day celebration will take place at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

MGM Resorts International remains committed to supporting military members and their families year-round, including actively recruiting and employing military men and women.

