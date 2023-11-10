MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Unions Reach Deal

MGM Resorts and Las Vegas labor unions, considered among the most powerful in the United States, sealed a five-year tentative deal for 25,470 hospitality workers yesterday, avoiding a potential Friday strike at eight MGM properties, just 24 hours before it could cripple the Las Vegas Strip.

The culinary workers and bartenders Unions unions emphasized the historic nature of the agreement, including improved pay and benefits, reduced workloads, and enhanced safety measures for workers.

The MGM Resorts last-minute deal comes a day after rival Caesars Entertainment reached an agreementl with its 10,000 employees.

According to the labor unions representatives, increased safety protections for workers have also been successfully negotiated.