Hospitality Industry eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief USA Travel News

MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Unions Reach Deal

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Unions Reach Deal, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

MGM Resorts and Las Vegas labor unions, considered among the most powerful in the United States, sealed a five-year tentative deal for 25,470 hospitality workers yesterday, avoiding a potential Friday strike at eight MGM properties, just 24 hours before it could cripple the Las Vegas Strip.

The culinary workers and bartenders Unions unions emphasized the historic nature of the agreement, including improved pay and benefits, reduced workloads, and enhanced safety measures for workers.

The MGM Resorts last-minute deal comes a day after rival Caesars Entertainment reached an agreementl with its 10,000 employees.

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

According to the labor unions representatives, increased safety protections for workers have also been successfully negotiated.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing