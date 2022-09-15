MGM Grand Las Vegas launches remodel

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino launched the room remodel this week of its Studio Tower reflecting a retro desert feel with mid-century modern design and décor aesthetic. When completed this winter, the 700 new rooms will offer business and leisure travelers a refreshing respite just steps away from the energy and excitement of one of Las Vegas’ premier hotels.
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
