MGM Grand Las Vegas launches remodel

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino launched the room remodel this week of its Studio Tower reflecting a retro desert feel with mid-century modern design and décor aesthetic. When completed this winter, the 700 new rooms will offer business and leisure travelers a refreshing respite just steps away from the energy and excitement of one of Las Vegas’ premier hotels.

