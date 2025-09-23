Mexico will be the Official Partner Country for FITUR 2026

Mexico has been announced as the País Invitado (Partner Country) for the 46th edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2026, taking place from January 21 to 25 at IFEMA Madrid.

The announcement was made by Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, during an official event held at the Residence of the Embassy of Mexico in Spain.

This recognition places Mexico in the global spotlight at one of the tourism industry’s most influential gatherings, where the country will showcase an immersive program celebrating its deep cultural heritage, dynamic gastronomy, and rising profile as a destination for international tourism investment.

“Being the Partner Country of FITUR 2026 is a strategic opportunity to position Mexico as a global tourism powerhouse,” said Rodríguez Zamora. “It allows us to highlight the country’s cultural, natural, and culinary richness and showcase new routes and emerging destinations to industry professionals, investors, global media, and travelers.”