Mexico’s U.S. travel advisory exposes a much bigger problem: government warnings can make entire destinations appear dangerous when risks are highly localized. From Mexico to Belgium and The Bahamas, travelers need context. Is it time for UN Tourism or WTTC to provide an independent global second opinion?

If you’ve ever mentioned an upcoming international trip to a friend, colleague, or family member, chances are someone has told you: “Check the travel advisory.” They are not wrong.

Government travel advisories exist for good reasons. They can provide critical information about crime, terrorism, political unrest, natural disasters, health emergencies, kidnapping, and other risks. Travelers should read them, and eTurboNews would never suggest ignoring a credible warning about an immediate threat.

But the travel-advisory system has another side that the global tourism industry needs to discuss more openly.

A government travel advisory is not necessarily an objective tourism-safety rating. It is advice issued by one government to its own citizens, based on that government’s intelligence, policies, legal considerations, diplomatic relationships, tolerance for risk, and sometimes its geopolitical interests.

That distinction matters.

The United States, in particular, has developed one of the world’s most visible travel-warning systems. The U.S. State Department travel advisory for Mexico currently places Mexico overall at Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution, citing crime, kidnapping or hostage-taking, and terrorism. But the detailed advisory makes something equally important clear: risk varies dramatically from state to state.

And Mexico demonstrates exactly why the headline number can create the wrong impression.

Mexico is not one destination

Mexico is enormous: Cancún is not Tijuana. Puerto Vallarta is not Ciudad Juárez. Mexico City is not a remote highway in a cartel-affected region. Mérida is not Acapulco.

The U.S. State Department itself recognizes these differences. Within its Mexico advisory, some states receive substantially stronger warnings, while Campeche and Yucatán are classified at Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions.

Yet the number most likely to make headlines is the national Level 2: For millions of potential visitors who never read beyond that headline, “Mexico: Exercise Increased Caution” can easily become simply “Mexico is dangerous.”

That is not what the advisory actually says. This is not only a Mexican problem. It is a structural problem with the way travel advisories are communicated, reported, and understood.

Even Belgium and The Bahamas receive warnings

Consider two destinations that many travelers would hardly consider extraordinary security risks.

In July 2026, the United States listed Belgium at Level 2, telling Americans to exercise increased caution. The advisory refers to crime, terrorism and unrest, including petty crime in tourist locations.

The Bahamas is also Level 2, primarily because of crime. The State Department’s own description notes that most crime occurs in Nassau and Freeport, while also raising specific concerns involving vacation rentals, boating, and jet skis. These are legitimate issues for travelers to know.

But what does Level 2 actually mean to the average consumer? Mexico is Level 2. Belgium is Level 2. The Bahamas is Level 2. Germany and France have also appeared at Level 2 in the U.S. system, while numerous destinations remain at Level 1.

Clearly, the same numerical category can describe very different risk environments. That is precisely why travelers should not interpret the number as a universal safety score.

Washington is often quick to warn

The United States tends to operate a highly cautious system, and from the perspective of consular responsibility this is understandable. No government wants to be accused, after a tragedy, of knowing about a danger but failing to warn its citizens.

The incentive therefore points in one direction: warn sooner rather than later. There is little political penalty for being excessively cautious. Enormous political and legal consequences can follow appearing insufficiently cautious.

But for tourism-dependent destinations, a warning issued thousands of miles away can have immediate economic consequences. Headlines travel faster than explanations.

“Travel advisory issued for Mexico” can circulate around the world without explaining that the restriction concerns a particular state, municipality, road or type of travel.

The hotel worker in a safe resort community, the restaurant owner, tour guide, taxi driver and small-business operator may ultimately pay the price.

Another uncomfortable issue the tourism industry should be willing to acknowledge remains. Travel warnings are government documents. Governments have foreign-policy interests.

It would be irresponsible to claim that a particular warning is politically motivated without evidence. But it would be equally naïve to assume that geopolitics, diplomatic relations and national policy can never influence the language, timing or emphasis of government communications.

Different governments sometimes assess the same destination differently. That alone demonstrates that travel advisories are not a mathematical measurement of danger. They are assessments.

Imagine reversing the system

Imagine Mexico issuing one national advisory for travel to the United States based primarily on shootings in certain neighborhoods of Chicago, crime in parts of New Orleans, drug trafficking along specific border corridors, demonstrations in Washington or natural disasters in California.

Would it be reasonable to apply the same warning to a family vacation in rural Vermont? Obviously not. Yet this is essentially what travelers sometimes do when reading advisories about other countries.

Countries are complicated. Safety can change from one neighborhood to another, never mind from one state or province to another.

The purpose of a good warning should therefore be to provide context rather than fear.

Advisories remain essential

None of this means official travel warnings should be dismissed.

When authorities have credible intelligence about terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, violent unrest or a natural disaster, travelers need to know.

If several governments independently warn against visiting the same specific region, travelers should take that extremely seriously.

Official advisories can also affect travel insurance. Some policies limit or exclude coverage when a traveler knowingly visits a destination against official government advice. Travelers therefore need to read both the advisory and their insurance terms carefully.

But government warnings should be the beginning of a traveler’s research, not necessarily the final verdict.

Look at the precise destination. Check local news. Read other governments’ advisories. Examine whether the warning concerns tourists or primarily local criminal conflicts. Determine whether the problem is nationwide or hundreds of kilometers from where you intend to travel.

Context is everything.

Tourism needs a second authority

This debate points toward something the international tourism community has needed for years: an independent global travel-risk authority that can stand alongside national government advisories.

Organizations such as UN Tourism and WTTC could provide the institutional foundation, perhaps alongside aviation, insurance, security, health, and destination-management experts.

Such a system should not replace government advisories. It should complement them.

A genuinely independent tourism-safety assessment could examine risk from the traveler’s perspective rather than from the perspective of foreign policy or consular liability. It could distinguish between a country, state, city, and tourism zone.

It could separate risks affecting residents from risks specifically affecting international visitors. It could differentiate organized-crime conflicts from random attacks on tourists. It could incorporate road safety, health infrastructure, natural disasters, transportation reliability, and emergency-response capacity.

Most importantly, its methodology could be transparent and internationally comparable. Travelers could then see, for example:

U.S. Government Advisory: Level 2

Independent International Tourism Risk Assessment: Low risk in designated tourism areas; elevated risk in specified regions. That would provide information rather than contradiction.

Independence would be essential

For such a system to have credibility, however, it could not become another destination-marketing exercise.

Tourism ministries should not be allowed to purchase better ratings. Governments should not be able to pressure assessors into changing conclusions. Hotels and airlines should not control the methodology.

Likewise, Washington, London, Berlin, Ottawa, Canberra, Beijing or any other capital should not have a veto.

The assessment would need independent experts, published criteria, regular updates and an appeals or review mechanism when circumstances change.

UN Tourism could provide international legitimacy. WTTC could contribute private-sector expertise. Independent security analysts, insurers, health experts and destination specialists could supply the data.

The result would be a second opinion. And travelers deserve one.

Mexico is the case study, not the exception

The discussion may begin with Mexico, but it certainly should not end there.

The same issue affects Caribbean islands, European capitals, African safari destinations, Asian tourism centers and destinations in the Middle East.

A demonstration can trigger alarming headlines about an entire country. A shooting hundreds of kilometers from a resort can frighten potential visitors. An isolated incident can remain visible online long after local conditions have returned to normal.

Conversely, destinations sometimes minimize genuine problems because tourism revenue is economically important. Neither extreme serves travelers.

The objective should not be to make destinations look safer than they are. It should be to describe risk more accurately.

Travel is never completely risk-free. Neither is staying home.

Smart travel means understanding risk, putting it into geographical and statistical context, preparing appropriately, and then making an informed decision.

So yes, Americans should read the State Department advisory before traveling to Mexico. They should also read the detailed state-by-state information rather than stopping at the headline.

They should do the same for Belgium, The Bahamas, or anywhere else.

But perhaps it is time for the global travel and tourism industry to recognize that a world of more than 190 countries cannot depend primarily on individual governments rating one another.

Government warnings have an essential role. They should not have the only voice.

An independent international travel-risk authority under the umbrella of UN Tourism, WTTC or a credible partnership involving both could provide the missing second opinion.