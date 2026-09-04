Mexico has climbed into the global tourism spotlight, ranking fourth worldwide for both tourism’s direct GDP contribution and leisure travel spending. New WTTC data reveals the enormous economic impact of Travel & Tourism in Mexico—and why Quintana Roo, Cancún and the Riviera Maya remain critical to its success.

Mexico has secured fourth place globally in two new World Travel & Tourism Council rankings, underscoring the country’s economic weight in international tourism. Quintana Roo, home to Cancún and the Riviera Maya, remains a major engine behind Mexico’s tourism performance.

CANCÚN, Quintana Roo, Mexico – Mexico has emerged as the only Latin American economy appearing in two newly released global rankings from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), taking fourth place worldwide both for the direct contribution of Travel & Tourism to GDP and for leisure travel spending.

The rankings, based on 2025 economic performance, put Mexico alongside the United States, China and Germany as one of the world’s four largest tourism economies by these measures.

World Travel & Tourism Council The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the Travel & Tourism sector globally.

According to WTTC, Mexico’s direct Travel & Tourism contribution to GDP reached USD 149.4 billion in 2025, placing it behind only the United States at USD 885.8 billion, China at USD 434.8 billion and Germany at USD 202.9 billion.

Mexico has held fourth position in this ranking since 2019, when its direct tourism contribution was valued at USD 139.3 billion.

The country also ranked fourth worldwide for leisure travel spending, which reached USD 237.9 billion in 2025. Once again, only the United States, China and Germany ranked higher.

Quintana Roo Remains Mexico’s Tourism Powerhouse

Mexico Ranks 4th in the World for Tourism GDP and Leisure Travel Spending

Behind Mexico’s global standing is the continued strength of Quintana Roo, the Caribbean state that includes Cancún, the Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel and other internationally recognized destinations.

Quintana Roo remains Mexico’s leading tourism destination and an important gateway for international visitors. Its established sun-and-beach tourism industry, extensive hotel inventory and continuing investment in air connectivity and tourism infrastructure have helped Mexico maintain its position among the world’s most important tourism economies.

Public-private cooperation has also played a significant role in developing the region and maintaining its international competitiveness.

The new rankings nevertheless point to an opportunity for Mexico to accelerate international tourism growth.

WTTC ranked Mexico sixth in the Americas for growth in international visitor spending compared with 2019. Mexico recorded an increase of 1.7%, slightly above the global average of 1.5%.

Several Latin American and Caribbean economies recorded considerably stronger growth over the same period. Cuba led with an increase of 77.8%, followed by Chile at 47.0%, Colombia at 34.2%, the Dominican Republic at 24.7% and Brazil at 20.9%.

The comparison suggests that while Mexico already operates at a substantially larger tourism scale than most regional markets, there remains room to attract additional international spending and investment.

Tourism Represents More Than 15% of Mexico’s Economy

WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara welcomed Mexico’s performance in the new rankings.

“It is a pleasure to announce that Mexico ranks fourth in both rankings, reflecting its consolidation as an international tourism benchmark,” Guevara said.

The broader economic impact of Travel & Tourism in Mexico extends well beyond its direct contribution.

In 2025, the sector’s total contribution to Mexico’s GDP reached USD 282.7 billion, equivalent to 15.2% of the national economy, according to WTTC.

Travel & Tourism also supported 8.2 million jobs, representing 13.9% of total employment in Mexico.

WTTC expects those numbers to rise further in 2026. The organization forecasts Travel & Tourism’s contribution to the Mexican economy will reach USD 289.6 billion, or 15.4% of GDP, while supporting approximately 8.4 million jobs, equivalent to 14.1% of national employment.

Maintaining that trajectory will depend in part on continued investment in aviation and other transportation links, tourism infrastructure and cooperation between government and the private sector.

Global Tourism Leaders Head to Malta

Mexico’s new rankings come ahead of WTTC’s 26th Global Summit, scheduled for October 7–9, 2026, in Valletta, Malta.

Organized in collaboration with Malta’s Ministry responsible for foreign affairs and tourism, the summit is expected to bring together tourism CEOs, government ministers, investors and other public- and private-sector leaders.

Mexico Ranks 4th in the World for Tourism GDP and Leisure Travel Spending

Innovation, resilience, sustainability and long-term industry growth will be among the central themes.

For Mexico and the wider Latin American tourism sector, the meeting will also provide an opportunity to address one of the challenges highlighted by the latest rankings: translating the region’s strong tourism appeal into greater investment, international visitor spending and sustainable economic growth.

Mexico’s fourth-place position demonstrates the sheer scale of its tourism economy. The next challenge will be turning that scale into stronger growth while ensuring destinations such as Quintana Roo remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic global tourism market.

SOURCE: World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)