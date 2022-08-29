Metal cutting tools market to Record a CAGR of 6.9%, Increase in Global Demand for Mold Machine Tool Industry to Boost Growth – Market.us

The metal cutting tools market size is expected to attain a global market value of USD 83.2 billion to attain a global CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

A toolkit that includes metal cutting tools is essential for any machinist, fabricator, or worker. These tools are used to cut, shape and finish all types of metals. There are many types of metal cutting tools available, each one designed for a particular task. It is important to choose the right tool for your job in order to get a high-quality result and avoid damage to the workpiece. We will be discussing the various types of metal cutting tools as well as their uses in this article.

Metal cutting tool is a category of tools that can be used to remove metal work pieces by shear deformation. Metal cutting tools can be either single-point or multi-point depending on the available cutting edges.

Metal Cutting Tools Market: Drivers

The adoption of industry 4.0 has seen a significant increase, which is one major factor driving global growth in the market for metal cutting tools. The key driver for the 2022-2032 forecast period is the rising demand for high-efficiency metal cutting machines in various industries such as aerospace, defense electronics and marine.

The rapid industrialization and urbanization of the developing and developed countries (e.g. India, Brazil, U.S., UK and Mexico) has led to the rise in various industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense. The growth of manufacturing industries has been aided by an increase in population, rising disposable income, and improvements in standard of living in countries like India, China and Mexico, Canada, Russia and Malaysia. There is potential for product development in the metal-cutting tool market due to increased demand for metal cutting instruments, which are more efficient and safer than traditional tools and consume less electricity.

Metal Cutting Tools Market: Restraints

High initial costs, as well as high operating and maintenance costs, are key factors that will hinder the market growth for metal cutting tools over the forecast period. The lack of skilled workers to operate machines equipped with metal cutting tools and the rise in daily wages also hinder the growth of the metal cutting tool industry.

Additionally, the growth in equipment rental has slowed down the demand for new equipment. This will in turn lead to a decrease in demand for metal cutting instruments in the near future.

Technology Analysis For Metal Cutting Tools Market:

Cast iron is the most well-known market material. It was the fastest-growing market segment during the historical forecast period ending in 2019. Cast iron has the largest share at more than 60%. It can also achieve a decent growth rate (6.70%) in the future, which is part of the forecast period that ends in 2027. Markets for cutting tools of metals include a variety of market products such as magnesium, aluminum and cast iron. This market report covers the current forecast period.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Cemented Carbide

High Speed Steel (HSS)

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Diamond

Cermets

Ceramics

Application

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Energy Industry

Medical Industry

Rail Industry

Mold Machine Tool Industry

Key Market Players included in the report:

Sandvik

Kennametal

Iscar

Kyocera

Guhring

Sumitomo Electric

OSG

Mitsubishi

MAPAL

BIG Kaiser

LMT

Aloris

Nachi-Fujikoshi

YG-1

CERATIZIT

Union

Hitachi Metals

Korloy

Tivoly

Addison

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Recent Developments

Jimmy Toton, a PhD candidate at the prominent RMIT University in Australia, created a 3D-printed steel tool that can be used to cut titanium in February 2019. The RMIT University collaborated with Sutton Tools (an Australian tool manufacturer) to conduct this research. This will allow for greater penetration of 3D-printed steel tools and create opportunities for growth in the market for metal cutting tools. Key players are also using mergers and acquisitions to expand their customer base and improve the product range.

Step Reamers were launched by Drillco Cutting Tools Inc. in February 2020. They are made of high-speed steel (HSS). The company hopes to expand its product lines to increase its market share in the U.S. with this product launch. SandvikAB, a Swedish company, purchased Quimmco Centro Tecnologico’s metal cutting tool division in December 2019. The acquisition will increase the company’s solid-carbide tools business and expand its product offerings to the Mexican market.

