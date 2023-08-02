Messi’s Argentina Remains Jamaica’s #1 Market in Latin America

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett addressing over 120 travel, trade and media partners at a special luncheon at the Four Seasons hotel in Argentina - image courtesy of Jamaica Ministry of Tourism

Jamaica Tourism Minister in relaying some of strategic objectives for Latin American market, singled out Argentina as critical to objectives.

Home to popular international football player Lionel Messi, with a population of 45 million, Argentina represents the largest market for Jamaica in the region.

“We recognize the importance of increasing arrivals from this large and influential country in our overall strategy to fully reengage the Latin American (Latam) market. Before the pandemic, we welcomed over approximately 7,000 visitors from Argentina and was poised to significantly improve those numbers, but the pandemic hit. Now, as we rebuild in the region, Argentina will be a key focus for us,” said Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

The Minister made the announcement at a special luncheon that hosted over 120 of Jamaica’s travel, trade, and media partners at the Four Seasons Hotel in Argentina yesterday.

A section of the travel, trade and media partners at a special luncheon hosted by the Jamaica Tourist Board at the Four Seasons Hotel in Argentina yesterday.

“Our culture and tourism offerings resonate with Argentineans, and we are working to keep those offerings attractive for them to come,” said Donovan White, Jamaica Director of Tourism.

Minister Bartlett is currently on a sales mission to the region to speak with several key tourism partners that include airlines, tour operators, and the media. The Minister will also make stops in Chile and Peru.

