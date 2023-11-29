Memorable Celebration at Skal Bangkok Networking Night

Spearheaded by the Spectrum team and Khun Marisa, and under the masterful coordination of General Manager Sammy Carolus, the event was a resounding triumph, marked by an impressive turnout and a spirited atmosphere.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Skal International Sustainable Award 2023 to Khiri for their initiative “Khiri Reach”. This prestigious award, announced at the World Congress in Spain, was graciously accepted by Mr. Willem Niemeijer, Chairman of Yaana Ventures, from Skal Bangkok President James Thurlby. Khiri Reach, the charitable arm of Southeast Asia-based Khiri Travel, has won for its submission, “Sixteen Years of Reaching Out in Asia.”

In a proud moment for the community, James Thurlby himself was honored with the President’s Award of Excellence and received a Co-Chair Trophy for his service on the technology committee, a testament to his remarkable leadership and dedication.

image courtesy of Skal

Ms. Samantha Lauver-Marion, Head of Student Engagement at the Asian Institute of Hospitality Management (AIHM), part of the Minor Group, reflected on her experience at the Skal event.

“I was really impressed with the Skal event, where industry leaders gather in a spirit of friendship and collaboration.”

“The moment you enter, you feel their motto, ‘Doing Business Among Friends’. Although it was my first Skal event, being invited by Dr. Scott Smith from Assumption University made me feel immediately at ease. The warm welcome and introductions to everyone there helped me make valuable business connections.”

A particular highlight for her was meeting Willem Niemeijer, founder of Yaana Ventures and Khiri Reach, and co-founder of the Cardamom Tented Camp. “This project is a great example of the cooperative projects Skal members are involved in,” she stated. “At AIHM, we encourage our students to engage in such collaborative networks to expand their horizons and grow in confidence. The Skal community is a perfect model of this approach, and I’m excited to introduce our students to such dynamic, world-changing opportunities.”

The Cardamom Tented Camp is a shining example of sustainable tourism practices. Operating under the tagline ‘Your Stay Keeps the Forest Standing’, this unique eco-camp is a collaborative effort between The Minor Group, Yaana Ventures, and Wildlife Alliance.

image courtesy of Skal

The Skal Bangkok Networking Night was more than just an evening of acknowledgments and connections – it was a celebration of a shared vision for a sustainable and collaborative future in the tourism and hospitality industry. Events like these underscore the power of unity and the impact of coming together under a common goal.

Looking ahead, Skal is excited to join forces with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) for their annual gathering of industry leaders. With over a hundred reservations already, this event promises to be a landmark occasion. Register here for the PATA Thailand & Skal Bangkok Christmas Charity Luncheon, scheduled from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Tuesday, December 12, at The Okura Prestige Bangkok. This festive gathering will not only be a chance to network and share insights but also an opportunity to contribute to a charitable cause during this season of giving.

Skal is a leading international organization of travel and tourism professionals promoting friendship, peace, and global networking opportunities. Skal International has approximately 12,000 members in 300 Clubs throughout 70 nations. Most activities occur at the local level. Skal International Bangkok recently won the Best Hotel & Networking Group 2023 award from LUXlife Magazine.

Article by Dr. Scott Smith