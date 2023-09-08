Mega 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Morocco

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake just struck Morocco near the town of Casablanca. No reports yet from authorities.

This major earthquake was followed by 2 smaller quakes. One hotel in Marrakech evacuated all hotel guests.

According to the USGS website, an earthquake of this magnitude could cause anywhere from 1 to 100 casualties with significant damage and disaster potentially widespread. The website also states estimated economic losses are less than 1% of GDP of Morocco with past events at this alert level requiring a regional or national level response.

Morocco earthquake – image courtesy of @ajalaloni via X social media

Video on X social media shows panic as earthquake strikes.

The quake occurred at 15:11:01 (UTC-07:00) at 31.110°N 8.440°W at a depth of 18.5 km.

Morocco earthquake – image courtesy of @volcaholic1 on X social media

This story is developing.