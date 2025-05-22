“Meeting People is Priceless”: 2025 IMEX Frankfurt Closes on a High

The 21st edition of the show reflected both current sentiment and momentum within the worldwide events sector, with robust business pipelines evident in the meetings, connections and collaborations happening on a busy show floor.

The 2025 edition of IMEX Frankfurt closed today having welcomed more than 13,000 global attendees, of which well over 4,000 were meetings and events buyers.

The show, which took place May 20-22 at Messe Frankfurt, was the largest ever in terms of exhibitor floor space, generating over 67,000 pre-scheduled meetings across three days. One to one meetings increased by 10% compared to last year demonstrating not only heightened business demand but also increased engagement among buyers.

IMEX CEO, Carina Bauer and IMEX Chairman, Ray Bloom

Heledd Williams, Head of Business Events at Meet In Wales, summed up the IMEX experience: “Meeting people in person is priceless. Nothing can replace it. Being here makes you feel things, it sparks unique ideas, you feel part of a community. We collaborate and share our challenges. In that way, our industry is very unique.”

Tracy Halliwell MBE, Director of Tourism and Conventions at the London Convention Bureau, said: “IMEX Frankfurt 2025 was a tremendous success for us. Our stand attracted more interest than ever, with more than 750 pre-scheduled meetings—not including those arranged on the day. We were especially proud to be joined by our chairman and London’s Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth, Howard Dawber, whose presence highlighted our strong commitment to the new London Growth Plan. We’re excited to build on the valuable connections we’ve made to drive real results for our city.”

As an industry founded on collaboration, the global range of buyers and suppliers enjoyed the positive benefits and insights of meeting face to face.

Claudia Kliem, Senior Manager Group Sales-Worldwide Sales at BWH Hotel Group, said: “MICE business is people’s business… the personal touch is what makes the difference. To tell our story face to face is even better… if the customer has a question, you can share your story in a way that’s relevant to them. This gives us the personal touch.”

Trust, transparency, experiential design

The Inspiration Hub, home to the show’s education programming, saw event professionals come together to question, debate and look to the future. Several themes arose time and again—the importance of trust, transparency, experiential design combined with emotional journey planning, psychological safety and leadership.

In a panel session exploring how agencies and planners can work together more successfully, Alexandra Howar, Director of Business Development at InVision Communications, highlighted that “transparency is the currency of trust.” She encouraged planners to collaborate across the supply chain to drive efficiencies and elevate the audience experience.

Looking ahead, Carina Bauer, IMEX Group CEO, noted that Frankfurt has been designated World Design Capital 2026, which offers the show multiple opportunities to extend its partnerships across the city and promote the importance of strong design principles as the bedrock of successful events and experiences.