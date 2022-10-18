Meet the finalists in line for WTM Responsible Tourism Award

Those who have been shortlisted for a World Travel Market (WTM) Responsible Tourism Award have been announced for 2022.

After an extensive process, there are businesses and destinations, from 21 countries, being recognized as finalists in the WTM Responsible Tourism Awards within the ‘Rest of the World’ category and the ‘Global Award’ at World Travel Market London in November. Those winning the regional awards in Africa, Latin America and the Rest of World have been automatically entered into the Global Award – and judges have selected the most exciting examples in each category.

Those recognized for 2022 include:

The esteemed panel of industry professionals filtered through masses of applications to choose the finalists among entries in eight categories:

• Decarbonizing Travel & Tourism

• Sustaining Employees and Communities through the Pandemic

• Destinations Building Back Better Post-Covid

• Increasing Diversity in Tourism: How Inclusive is our Industry?

• Reducing Plastic Waste in the Environment

• Growing the Local Economic Benefit

• Access for the Differently-Abled: as Travelers, Employees and Holidaymakers

• Increasing Tourism’s Contribution to Natural Heritage and Biodiversity

• Conserving Water and Improving Water Security and Supply for Neighbors

• Contributing to Cultural Heritage

WTM Responsible Tourism Adviser and Chair of the Judges, Harold Goodwin, said:

“To be recognized in the WTM Responsible Tourism Awards is a significant achievement.”

“The Awards single out recognition for those who are determined to take responsibility, have a positive impact and make tourism better. Once again, we were overwhelmed with the quality of entries from tourism business and leaders who are making a difference. “

The winners will be announced at WTM London on Monday 7th November, from 14:00 – 14:45 on the Future Stage – with a networking drinks reception taking place later on that day, on the Sustainability Stage from 17:00 to celebrate the winners and congratulate all for taking part.

About WTM London

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, is the must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry. The show facilitates business connections for the global (leisure) travel community. Senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international media visit ExCeL London every November, generating travel industry contracts.

Next live event: Monday 7 to 9 November 2022 at ExCel London

http://london.wtm.com/

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organizations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

eTurboNews is a media partner for WTM.

