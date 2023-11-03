Medical Tourism in Denmark: Immigrants Receive Poorer Diabetes Treatment Than Danes

A study conducted by Aarhus University in Denmark reveals that individuals with immigrant backgrounds who have diabetes in Denmark experience poorer disease regulation and treatment compared to those born in the country.

The study, which included 250,000 people with type 2 diabetes, highlights potential disparities within the healthcare system.

Researchers from Aarhus University and the Steno Diabetes Center in Aarhus have determined that the quality of type 2 diabetes treatment is generally lower for first-generation immigrants than for native Danes. While type 2 diabetes is more prevalent in many immigrant groups compared to Danes, the study also reveals that the treatment and disease control for these groups are not as effective.

The Aarhus University Hospital statement reports that the quality of type 2 diabetes treatment is notably poorer for immigrants from Somalia. In all 11 indicators of good diabetes care, this group received subpar treatment when compared to other areas and demographics.

Anders Isaksen, a clinical researcher at Steno Diabetes Center and Aarhus University, emphasized the importance of identifying the underlying causes of these healthcare inequalities. Understanding the reasons behind these disparities is essential for effectively addressing and reducing them.

The study analyzed data from 254,097 individuals in Denmark with type 2 diabetes, including both native Danes and first-generation immigrants from various regions. Researchers examined the treatment these patients received in Denmark and assessed its alignment with clinical guidelines. The analysis considered 11 indicators categorized into three main areas: monitoring, biomarkers, and medication.

The study examined several aspects of diabetes control and treatment, such as whether patients are being appropriately tested for long-term blood sugar and cholesterol levels and monitored for secondary conditions like kidney, foot, and eye issues associated with type 2 diabetes. Additionally, the study assessed whether patients are receiving the prescribed medication as recommended.

Solving Treatment Inequalities in Denmark

Addressing treatment inequalities in diabetes care involves a multifaceted approach. It starts with healthcare professionals receiving cultural competency training and providing language support for patients from diverse backgrounds. Community outreach, health education, and tailored care plans can improve awareness and relevance of treatment options.

Ensuring access to healthcare services, promoting health literacy, and offering regular health screenings are essential. Patient navigation services, a diverse healthcare workforce, and policy changes also play crucial roles.

Additionally, empowering patients, collecting and analyzing healthcare data, and promoting culturally competent telehealth services are key steps in addressing disparities in diabetes treatment and achieving a more equitable healthcare system.