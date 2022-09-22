Medical distress while traveling? Wait until you get the bill

New research revealed the most expensive countries to make a medical claim while traveling and what the most expensive and common claims are.

The team at William Russell analyzed their internal international health insurance claims data to discover the most expensive countries to get sick or injured without cover while traveling and which claim types are the most expensive.

The 10 countries with the most expensive healthcare claims

Rank Country Total Claims (2021) Total Amount Claimed Average Claim Value 1 Denmark 3 USD 18,824 USD 6,271 2 Taiwan 13 USD 43,173 USD 3,320 3 Qatar 26 USD 64,561 USD 2,482 4 Lebanon 32 USD 79,226 USD 2,474 5 Switzerland 38 USD 77,761 USD 2,044 6 Malawi 60 USD 105,185 USD 1,751 7 Spain 65 USD 112,370 USD 1,728 8 Trinidad and Tobago 14 USD 22,180 USD 1,584 9 Thailand 525 USD 736,687 USD 1,402 10 Czechia 3 USD 4,139 USD 1,379

Denmark has by far the highest average claim value of USD 6,267, indicating that international health insurance is incredibly important not just for protecting your health but also your wallet.

Second place Taiwan has an average claim value of USD 3,318 from a total of USD 43,125 split across 13 separate claims, while Qatar took third place with an average claim value of USD 2,480.

The 10 most expensive health insurance claim types

Rank Claim Category Total Claims Total Amount Claimed Average Claim Value 1 Medical evacuation 7 USD 80,669 USD 11,521 2 Pregnancy complications and emergency procedures 12 USD 117,556 USD 9,796 3 Treatment for cancer 154 USD 1,113,567 USD 7,231 4 Cover for newborns 1 USD 4,933 USD 4,903 5 Terminal illnesses and palliative care 20 USD 85,872 USD 4,293 6 Home nursing costs 12 USD 51,419 USD 4,285 7 Advanced diagnostic and genome tests 244 USD 143,294 USD 4,124 8 Prosthetic implants & appliances 9 USD 32,016 USD 3,557 9 Hospital accommodation and nursing 744 USD 2,027,608 USD 2,724 10 Hospital treatment 34 USD 53,428 USD 1,572

Medical evacuation is the most expensive category you can claim for on your health insurance, with the average claim sitting at a huge USD 11,519.

The next most expensive category is pregnancy complications and emergency procedures, which refers to any issues you have with your pregnancy while travelling, including the need for an emergency c-section. The average costs for claims in this category is USD 9,792, so it’s definitely worth being covered as these claims are not issues that can be put off for another time!

Further findings

• The most common health insurance claim in the UK is for ‘GP and specialist consultations’ with 558 claims of this type totaling USD 139,587 in 2021.

• The most expensive health insurance claims made in the UK were for ‘malignant neoplasm of bronchus & lung’ with average claims for this costing USD 6,391.

• Hungary came out as having the cheapest average claim value at just USD 25, followed by Antigua and Barbuda at USD 29.

• The least expensive claim type was found to be a trip to the dietician, costing just USD 5 on average, followed by ‘children’s routine check-ups and vaccinations’ with claims averaging USD 60.

