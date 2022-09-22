Medical distress while traveling? Wait until you get the bill

The team at William Russell analyzed their internal international health insurance claims data to discover the most expensive countries to get sick or injured without cover while traveling and which claim types are the most expensive.
The 10 countries with the most expensive healthcare claims
|Rank
|Country
|Total Claims (2021)
|Total Amount Claimed
|Average Claim Value
|1
|Denmark
|3
|USD 18,824
|USD 6,271
|2
|Taiwan
|13
|USD 43,173
|USD 3,320
|3
|Qatar
|26
|USD 64,561
|USD 2,482
|4
|Lebanon
|32
|USD 79,226
|USD 2,474
|5
|Switzerland
|38
|USD 77,761
|USD 2,044
|6
|Malawi
|60
|USD 105,185
|USD 1,751
|7
|Spain
|65
|USD 112,370
|USD 1,728
|8
|Trinidad and Tobago
|14
|USD 22,180
|USD 1,584
|9
|Thailand
|525
|USD 736,687
|USD 1,402
|10
|Czechia
|3
|USD 4,139
|USD 1,379
Denmark has by far the highest average claim value of USD 6,267, indicating that international health insurance is incredibly important not just for protecting your health but also your wallet.
Second place Taiwan has an average claim value of USD 3,318 from a total of USD 43,125 split across 13 separate claims, while Qatar took third place with an average claim value of USD 2,480.
The 10 most expensive health insurance claim types
|Rank
|Claim Category
|Total Claims
|Total Amount Claimed
|Average Claim Value
|1
|Medical evacuation
|7
|USD 80,669
|USD 11,521
|2
|Pregnancy complications and emergency procedures
|12
|USD 117,556
|USD 9,796
|3
|Treatment for cancer
|154
|USD 1,113,567
|USD 7,231
|4
|Cover for newborns
|1
|USD 4,933
|USD 4,903
|5
|Terminal illnesses and palliative care
|20
|USD 85,872
|USD 4,293
|6
|Home nursing costs
|12
|USD 51,419
|USD 4,285
|7
|Advanced diagnostic and genome tests
|244
|USD 143,294
|USD 4,124
|8
|Prosthetic implants & appliances
|9
|USD 32,016
|USD 3,557
|9
|Hospital accommodation and nursing
|744
|USD 2,027,608
|USD 2,724
|10
|Hospital treatment
|34
|USD 53,428
|USD 1,572
Medical evacuation is the most expensive category you can claim for on your health insurance, with the average claim sitting at a huge USD 11,519.
The next most expensive category is pregnancy complications and emergency procedures, which refers to any issues you have with your pregnancy while travelling, including the need for an emergency c-section. The average costs for claims in this category is USD 9,792, so it’s definitely worth being covered as these claims are not issues that can be put off for another time!
Further findings
• The most common health insurance claim in the UK is for ‘GP and specialist consultations’ with 558 claims of this type totaling USD 139,587 in 2021.
• The most expensive health insurance claims made in the UK were for ‘malignant neoplasm of bronchus & lung’ with average claims for this costing USD 6,391.
• Hungary came out as having the cheapest average claim value at just USD 25, followed by Antigua and Barbuda at USD 29.
• The least expensive claim type was found to be a trip to the dietician, costing just USD 5 on average, followed by ‘children’s routine check-ups and vaccinations’ with claims averaging USD 60.