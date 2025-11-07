Media Banned When the UN-Tourism General Assembly Opens in Riyadh

The 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly opened today in Riyadh, marking a historic first for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and the largest gathering in the organization’s 50-year history. eTurboNews, known as having often been critical of the current and now outgoing UN-Tourism Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili, was again banned from attending the event, as it had been ever since Zurab took office in 2018.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism in partnership with UN Tourism, the event has drawn around 160 delegations from member states, including ministers, senior officials, and industry leaders. The Assembly is being held under the theme “AI-Powered Tourism: Redefining the Future,” reflecting the sector’s rapid digital transformation and the growing role of artificial intelligence in shaping global travel.

Over several days, delegates will participate in plenary sessions, committee meetings, and the 124th and 125th sessions of the Executive Council — the organization’s top decision-making body. Discussions will focus on how AI and digital technologies can drive sustainable growth, job creation, and inclusivity while supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, said the event marks “a defining moment for our industry — a chance to shape how tourism grows in the decades ahead through stronger connectivity, greater sustainability, deeper investment in human capital, and innovation powered by AI.”

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili emphasized the Assembly’s role in promoting innovation and collaboration, adding that Riyadh will “showcase the power of tourism as a driver of transformation, modernization, and opportunity.”

As the host, Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its partnership with UN Tourism, following the opening of the organization’s first Middle East regional office in Riyadh and its leadership of the Executive Council for two consecutive terms.