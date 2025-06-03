Maui Tourism Receives $6 Million Marketing Push

Current premium viewers: 66

In a joint effort from the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB), and the Governor’s Office through the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a coordinated effort has been launched statewide to bolster Maui island’s tourism recovery.

The $6 million Maui Emergency Marketing Campaign is being funded by HTA and aims to drive travel demand to the island while supporting local jobs and restoring visitor confidence. In addition to the devastating wildfires that consumed the famous town of Lahaina, Maui is still 21% below its tourism numbers since the Covid pandemic.

In addition to government agencies, this initiative involved private sector partners, including national travel wholesalers, airlines, Hawaii hotels, and the media. Partnerships with ALG/Apple Vacations, Classic Vacations, Costco Travel, Delta Vacations, Expedia, and Pleasant Holidays are aggressively selling Hawaii vacation packages with an emphasis on Maui through national wholesaler programs.

On the government side, HVCB is spotlighting its Hawaii Special Offers Program with conversion-focused paid and owned media, as well as supporting the Maui Nui Kakou Multi-Market initiative – a cross-brand collaboration with hotels, airlines, and Nexstar Media. This includes a high-profile “Maui Week” campaign airing nationally across 15 key markets. The Hawaii Special Offers Program, which includes vetted hotel, activity, and ground transportation offers, gains additional momentum through HTA’s partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, extending reach into Hawaii’s priority visitor market.

As the Valley Isle strives to regain its Maui No Ka Oi (the best) status, this emergency campaign is vital to tourism in the entire state of Hawaii. Said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of Hawaii Tourism Authority:

“It is a vital step toward restoring confidence in travel to Maui, revitalizing local businesses, and preserving jobs for Maui’s communities.”

The President and CEO at HVCB, Dr. Aaron J. Sala, stated: “With urgency and clear intention, we are working to deliver meaningful results for Maui’s families and local businesses. This campaign is an important initial step in addressing an immediate need. Our larger journey continues – shaping the way we welcome people into relationship with Hawai’i in ways that honor both community and place.”

Targeted media campaigns through strategic destination marketing initiatives are showcasing Maui’s distinct offerings through media, social campaigns, and public relations efforts.

Businesses statewide may participate in this campaign through wholesaler collaborations or by contributing offers to the Hawaii Special Offers Program.