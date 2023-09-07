Maui Tourism After the Fires: World Tourism Experts Recommendations

Tourism Security Experts from around the world will join a public World Tourism Network Zoom Discussion to examine the future of Maui Tourism.
A lot of speculation, controversy, and new ideas emerged out of this tragic event.
Was it best for Hawaii Governor Green and the Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO to close the State for nonessential travel at the beginning of the disaster?
Hawaii-based World Tourism Network, a global travel and tourism organization supporting small and medium-sized businesses in the travel and tourism industry in 133 countries has put a team of renowned global experts together to discuss the why, how, and what to do.
According to WTN President Dr. Peter Tarlow, who is one of the most known travel and tourism experts in the U.S., taking a global and out-of-the-box view on this situation in Maui is important.
Australian Security Expert Dr. David Beirman
WTN Security Expert, Dr. David Beirman, who has been one of the top consultants in crisis communication, and is teaching at the University of Technology in Sydney, is organizing this discussion.
eTurboNews readers from across the world are invited to be part of this live Zoom and ask questions.
The participation fee is $50.00, but free for members of the World Tourism Network. The initial cost to join WTN can be as low as $9.99.
Panelists Included
- Juergen Steinmetz (Chair) (USA): Chairman of the World Tourism Network and Publisher of eTurboNews. Juergen is a global leader in the tourism industry media and in building global networks of tourism professionals.
- Dr. David Beirman (Australia) University of Technology Sydney. David has been a prominent researcher in tourism risk, crisis, and recovery management for over 30 years and has been directly involved in destination recovery projects (including bushfires) worldwide.
- Dr. Peter Tarlow (USA): President of World Tourism Network and CEO of Tourism & More. A top global tourism security expert who has trained thousands of police in over 30 counties through his TOPPS (Tourism Oriented Police Protection Service) program.
- Dr. Eran Ketter (Israel)Lecturer in Tourism at the Kinneret College of Hospitality and Tourism. Eran is one of the world’s leading authorities on tourism Marketing, destination branding, and Image.
- Dr. Bert Van Walbeek, UK-based and renowned “Master of Disaster” and former head of the Thailand Chapter of the Pacific Asia Travel Association. Author of PATA’s first crisis management guidebook.
- Richard Gordon MBE Director of the world-renowned UK-based University of Bournemouth Centre for Disaster Management advising governments and Tourism businesses worldwide on disaster management
- Lt. Col. Bill Foos (USA) Former US Army Officer and a security consultant to businesses.
- Ray Suppe (USA)
- Charles Guddeni (USA)
- Dr. Ancy Gamage (Australia) Senior Lecturer Management (Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology) Ancy specializes in the human resource dimension of tourism resilience and bushfire risk management response.
- Professor Jeff Wilks, Griffith University(Australia) Jeff is a world-renowned specialist in tourism risk management focussing on risk readiness and links between tourism and emergency management
- Emeritus Professor Bruce Prideaux Central Queensland University(Australia)is a world-renowned authority on tourism crisis management and the link between climate change and natural disasters.
- Masato Takamatsu (Japan) CEO of Tourism Resilience Japan. Masato is Japan’s leading expert on crisis preparedness. His programs link tourism enterprises, emergency management, and government agencies to prepare for, respond to, and recover from Natural disasters.
- Peter Semone (Thailand) Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association. Peter leads PATA and has championed and been an active player in PATA’s more than 30 years of commitment to tourism risk, crisis, and recovery management throughout the Asia Pacific region.
- Pankaj Pradhananga (Nepal) Director of Four Seasons Travel, and Chapter President of the WTN Nepal Chapter, Kathmandu Nepal. Pankaj is a pioneer and global leader in accessible tourism services for people with disabilities and has factored in their special needs in preparing for and responding to natural disasters.