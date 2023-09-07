Maui Tourism After the Fires: World Tourism Experts Recommendations

The deadly Fires in West Maui were not only devastating for the people in Maui, but also for the travel and tourism industry in the State of Hawaii.

Tourism Security Experts from around the world will join a public World Tourism Network Zoom Discussion to examine the future of Maui Tourism.

A lot of speculation, controversy, and new ideas emerged out of this tragic event.

Was it best for Hawaii Governor Green and the Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO to close the State for nonessential travel at the beginning of the disaster?

Hawaii-based World Tourism Network, a global travel and tourism organization supporting small and medium-sized businesses in the travel and tourism industry in 133 countries has put a team of renowned global experts together to discuss the why, how, and what to do.

According to WTN President Dr. Peter Tarlow, who is one of the most known travel and tourism experts in the U.S., taking a global and out-of-the-box view on this situation in Maui is important.

Australian Security Expert Dr. David Beirman

WTN Security Expert, Dr. David Beirman, who has been one of the top consultants in crisis communication, and is teaching at the University of Technology in Sydney, is organizing this discussion.

eTurboNews readers from across the world are invited to be part of this live Zoom and ask questions.

The participation fee is $50.00, but free for members of the World Tourism Network. The initial cost to join WTN can be as low as $9.99.

Panelists Included