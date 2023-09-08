All of Maui to Welcome Visitors again Starting October 8

Tourists will once be able to book hotels in Kaanapali and other parts of West Maui starting October 8. The rest of the state has been open for visitors.

Hawaii Governor Green reflected today on the fires that changed the Island of Maui forever. Today it has been one month after the devastating and deadly fires in West Maui that killed 115 people.

Also today the Governor of Hawaii Josh Green gave an update on the current situation and an outlook on what he says will be a long road of recovery.

He repeated his assurance to the people of Maui, that the Aloha State will not tolerate attorneys flying in from the US mainland trying to talk to desperate locals to sell their properties. He told the People of Hawaii that Lahaina would be rebuilt only the way the people of Lahaina wanted it.

Anyone attempting to solicit property is facing up to one year in jail. This was supported in the meeting today also by Anne E. Lopez, who is the Attorney General in the State of Hawaii.

The Governor gave an overview of how the State and the Federal Government are helping and thanked the “rock solid” response by US President Biden.

Governor Green will make his case heard at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month.

Temporary housing in West Maui hotels for displaced locals will fade out by September 30, and be replaced with tourists again after October 8.

West Maui, including the popular resort area of Kaanapali, will be ready to welcome visitors again after October 8, when the emergency restrictions will be lifted.

The rest of the State had never been restricted for visitors.

Both the Federal Government and the State Government are making help and assistance available to businesses affected by the fires, including deferral of rent payments and sizable grants expected to reach 1.5 Billion Dollars.