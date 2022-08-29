Mattress Market Size to Grow with a CAGR of 6.63% | Towards 2032-end: Market.us

The global mattress market is estimated to reach USD 33.88 billion in 2021. It will grow with a CAGR of 6.63% between 2023-2032.

A mattress is an important piece of furniture in any home. A mattress provides a place to rest and can be used during the day as a sofa. There are many types of mattresses on the market. It is important that you choose the right one for your needs. Foam, latex and innerspring are the most popular types of mattress.

Market Drivers:

The rising demand from real estate to meet residential needs has resulted in an increase in sales of home furnishings like pillows, pillowcases and linen, which has boosted the demand for the product. The growth of the hospitality and healthcare industries is one of the main drivers of the global market.

The rise in back problems mainly caused by uncomfortably sleeping surfaces is likely to be a major factor in the development of specialty mattresses like airbed, waterbed and foam-based. New hospitals as well as renovated older healthcare institutions are the main users of these mattresses. They provide comfort for in-patients, outpatients, and caregivers.

A significant shift in consumer perceptions of mattresses is occurring beyond the consumer durables category. It also indicates the rise of the tourism industry and the increase in hotels, which in turn has led to a rising number of mattresses being sold.

Additionally, rising health concerns among consumers have increased the demand for common items like mattresses. As their disposable income rises, so do people’s willingness to pay more for products that improve their health.

Key restraints

Mattress producers are unable to easily source raw materials for production. While large-scale producers can readily source the materials, small-scale manufacturers often struggle to obtain high quality raw material for mattress production. This hampers global growth.

In 2020, mattress demand across the globe was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturers in major European, North American and APAC countries were negatively affected by partial factory closings and quarantines. This has resulted in a shortage of raw material and finished product supply, which has had a significant impact on the growth of mattress industry.

Recent Developments

Mar 2022 Latexco US a foam and latex producer will launch a durable, eco-friendly, foam specifically for mattress comfort toppings. NaturalFoam Pulse has been described as breathable, promotes airflow, and helps to maintain a healthy environment for sleeping. It uses components that have been responsibly derived directly from the Hevea Brasiliensis tree. SonoCore technology is used to create the foam, which reduces energy. NaturalFoam Pulse can be used in combination with Latexco’s GOLS certification NaturalFoam.

Latexco also offers NaturalFoam Pulse, which is made from a variety Dunlop Latex toppers, mattresses, and pillows. Soul Spring, a hybrid mattress made from natural latex, is now available. The roll-up mattress has solid latex pocket springs encapsulated in latex.

Top Featured Companies Dominating the Market:

Purple Innovation LLC

Spring Air International

Kingsdown Inc.

Sleep Number Corp.

Simmons Bedding Company LLC

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Serta Inc.

Relyon Ltd.

Other Key Players

Key Market Segments

By Product

Innerspring

Memory Foam

Latex

Other Products

By Application

Commercial

Domestic

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

What are the different types of mattresses available?

Which is the most-popular product in the mattress industry?

What are the key mattress industry drivers?

What is the valuation of the mattress market?

What is the leading regional mattress market?

What are the leading players in the mattress market?

Which segment accounted for the largest mattress market share?

