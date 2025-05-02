Massive 7.4 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warnings in Argentina and Chile

People are fleeing to higher ground after cell phone and siren warnings of a tsunami were issued in southern Argentina and Chile.

People in southern Argentina and coastal Chile are running out of their homes and seeking higher ground after tsunami warnings were sounded in response to a massive 7.4 earthquake measured offshore.

People seek higher ground as a MASSIVE 7.4 earthquake triggers a Tsunami alert, Epicenter in Drake Passage, close to the southern tip of Argentina, & affecting coastal Chile.

Tunami alerts are going off in areas near the coast of Magallanes, Chile, in Puerto Williams, near Ushuaia, Argentina, after the M7.4 earthquake.

This happened at 7.58 am local time, about 20 minutes ago from writing this article.

The depth of several 7.4 measured quakes and aftershocks were 48 km deep in the south, where the Pacific Ocean meets the Atlantic.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or damages known.