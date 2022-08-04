Martinique lifts COVID-19 restriction, welcomes tourists

As of August 1, COVID-19 measures required for foreign travelers to enter France and its Overseas Regions no longer apply

All COVID-19 restrictions applied to international travelers entering Martinique and the rest of France have been lifted. Following a new law voted July 30, 2022, the French parliament has declared an end to the public health emergency and subsequent exceptional measures put in place at the outset of the COVID pandemic.



As of August 1, 2022, the COVID-19 measures required for U.S. travelers and travelers from any other country to enter France and its Overseas Regions like Martinique no longer apply:



• Travelers no longer have to complete any forms prior to their arrival in France, whether in mainland or Overseas France, Presentation of a health pass or proof of vaccination is no longer required, regardless of the country or area of origin;



• No further justification for travel (the “compelling reason”) can be required;



• Travelers no longer have to provide a sworn statement of non-contamination and a commitment to undergo an antigenic test or biological examination upon arrival in the country.

The French Caribbean Island of Martinique is also known as the Isle of Flowers, The Rum Capital of the World, the Birthplace of coffee in the New World, The Isle of the Famed Poet (Aimé Césaire) – Martinique ranks among the most alluring and enchanting destinations in the world.

As an overseas region of France, Martinique boasts modern and reliable infrastructure – roads, water and power utilities, hospitals, and telecommunications, services all on par with any other part of the European Union.

At the same time, Martinique’s beautifully unspoiled beaches, volcanic peaks, rainforests, 80+ miles of hiking trails, waterfalls, streams, and other natural wonders are unparalleled in the Caribbean, so visitors here truly get the best of both worlds.

The currency is the Euro, the flag and the official language are French, but Martinique’s character, cuisine, musical heritage, art, culture, common language, and identity are of a distinctly Afro-Caribbean inclination known as Creole. It is this special combination of modern world conveniences, pristine nature, and rich heritage that has earned for Martinique several notable distinctions in recent years.

Hot off the press: In September 2021, Martinique’s exceptional biodiversity was recognized by UNESCO, which added the entire island to its World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

The destination was named the world’s top emerging destination by TripAdvisor for 2021.

In late 2020, Martinique’s traditional Yole Boat was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List and the Isle of Flowers also earned Silver honors in Travel Weekly’s 2020 Magellan Awards as an Art & Culture Caribbean Destination.

In December 2019 and for the second year in a row, Martinique was named “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean” by the Caribbean Journal.







