Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Kuzu Group to bring a luxury resort and branded residences under the St. Regis brand within the secluded enclave of the Kazikli Cove in Bodrum. Expected opening is in 2030

Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Kuzu Group to bring a luxury resort and branded residences under the St. Regis brand within the secluded enclave of the Kazikli Cove in Bodrum. Expected opening is in 2030

What to Expect at St. Regis Bodrum?

The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum, is anticipated to feature 138 elegantly appointed guestrooms and multiple dining experiences. The resort also plans to include a range of facilities such as an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, kids club and spa, along with meeting and events spaces.

Bonvoy Rewards Earned at St. Regis Hotels Restricted

Members of the Marriott Reward Program can earn points at St. Regisonly when booking on the Marriott website

Residences at The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum

The Residences at The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum, are expected to comprise 221 one-to five-bedroom apartments and villas.

The development of The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum, and The Residences at The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum marks the second collaboration between Marriott International, Kuzu Group, and Servotel, consultants for the project, following the successful opening of JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea in 2022.

100 Marriott Hotels in Turkey

The signing of The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum, marks Marriott’s 100th hotel in its operating and pipeline portfolio in Türkiye. The company’s current operations in the country encompass over 60 properties, including six branded residences, and more than 9,000 rooms across 21 brands.