Marriott Loves Turkey, and So Should American Travelers

Having signed 13 contracts for over 2,000 hotel rooms in Türkiye, Marriott International tells American travelers: We make big money in Turkey.

Marriott has a portfolio of 48 properties and over 8,000 rooms across 21 brands in the Republic of Turkey, and more seem to be in the pipeline.

Marriott appointed new leadership in the region in 2021, and it shows.

According to the Chief Development Officer for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Marriott International: “Türkiye continues to provide the company with opportunities to further diversify its portfolio across primary, secondary, and tertiary markets in the country.”

To paraphrase Marriott International's CEO, "These deal signings are a testament to the trust owners and franchisees have in Marriott International and the strong demand for our captivating portfolio of brands in the Turkish market."

Fairfield Inn by Marriott will take over a 192-room Fairfield by Marriott Istanbul Yenibosna, one of Marriott International’s recently announced projects.

The increasing need for extended-stay lodging across the country has been met by Residence Inn by Marriott. The Residence Inn by Marriott Istanbul Piyalepasa was also signed by the firm.

Marriott International has signed two more properties under the Marriott Executive Apartments brand to meet the rising demand for high-end housing in Istanbul, following the recent opening of the Marriott Executive Apartments Istanbul Fulya.

After signing the Istanbul Marriott Hotel Pendik, the business had ambitions to expand its flagship brand, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, in Türkiye.

The hotel opened not too long ago after being transformed from an earlier structure.

The signing of Sheraton Hotel & Thermal Spa Usak is part of the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the region, where Sheraton Hotels & Resorts already boasts the largest brand portfolio. Opening in 2024, the resort will launch the brand into the Usak market.

Expansion plans for the Delta Hotels by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, and Moxy Hotels were recently announced by Marriott International.

Additionally, agreements were made to increase the distribution of the company’s Collection brands throughout the country. Tribute Portfolio, located in Taksim Square, is scheduled to open before the end of the year and will feature 61 rooms.

In 2024, an Autograph Collection Hotel with 153 rooms is expected to open in Cappadocia, expanding the brand’s roster of standalone properties.

There are now 21 Marriott International brands in Turkey, catering to a wide variety of travelers with specialized needs.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, and JW Marriott are some of the luxury hotel brands currently operating in Türkiye.

Other hotel chains with a presence in the country include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien Hotels, Tribute Portfolio Hotels, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Design Hotels.