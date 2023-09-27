Marriott International Launches Four Points Express by Sheraton

Marriott International continues midscale growth with announcement of a new conversion-friendly midscale brand developed for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

New Four Points Express by Sheraton brand, designed for the midscale segment, is Marriott’s response to growing consumer demand for reliable yet affordable accommodations.

The brand has been tailored to meet guests’ needs and the efficient cost model is intended to provide an effective pricing strategy for owners and help drive meaningful growth for Marriott International.

The company has already signed three deals across the UK and Türkiye and has signed letters of intent for future Four Points Express hotels in markets such as Poland, Belgium and the UK.