Marriott Hotels and First-Ever Immersive Guest Rooms

Industry Leaders Advance Longstanding Collaboration with Interactive Rooms, Available This Summer and Beyond at Marriott Hotels Properties in San Francisco, Bangkok, and London

Marriott Hotels , the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy’s 30 extraordinary hotel brands, furthers its partnership with idea engine TED through its award-winning educational arm TED-Ed , to debut their first-ever immersive experience outside of a TED conference. Aimed at sparking curiosity and enriching the experience of global travelers, the rooms feature interactive, mind-bending activities integrated into the Marriott Hotels guest room design. Recommended for families and friends ages seven and up, reservations for The Curiosity Room by TED can be made now for stays starting July 15 at San Francisco Marriott Marquis. Following the inaugural launch in San Francisco, guests can also book the discovery-based room at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park and London Marriott Hotel County Hall later this summer with stays starting on August 15 and September 15, respectively. Each room experience will be live for three months at each location.

Recent social listening research conducted on behalf of Marriott saw a significant year-over-year uptick in searches for #themedrooms (+106%) and “hotel rooms” + themed (+65%), suggesting consumers are craving more distinct and inspiring hotel experiences.

