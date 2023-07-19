Marriott Hilton Head Resort & Spa Second Transformation



Marriott Hilton Head Resort & Spa completed the resort’s second phase of renovation which includes a transformation of guest rooms and suites, which follows the recent updating of the resort’s public spaces, dining outlets, and function space.

Over the years, the resort has hosted Presidents George W. Bush, George H. W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, and several films were shot nearby including “Forrest Gump,” “The Big Chill,” and “The Legend of Bagger Vance.”

Owned and managed by Columbia Sussex, the Marriott Hilton Head Resort & Spa is located in the exclusive residential community of Palmetto Dunes, on three miles of beach, and three PGA golf courses on 2,000 acres. It has 11 miles of a lagoon ideal for water sports.